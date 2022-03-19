"This one hurts" - NFL fans in disbelief over the passing of legendary NFL reporter John Clayton

Legendary NFL reporter John Clayton passed away at the age of 67, and fans of the NFL were in shock over his passing.

NFL reporter Brendan Sugrue tweeted: "I can't believe John Clayton passed away. This one hurts a lot."

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said: "We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton"

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted: "Longtime Hall of Fame Selector and NFL writer/insider John Clayton has passed away at the age of 67. His impact and contribution to the game of football will be missed."

Host of the Fox Sports 1 radio show The Joy Taylor Show, Joy Taylor, said: "John Clayton was the kindest person. This was my first sideline job for the NFL. He found me, gave me advice, gave me some information for the broadcast and, as always, wanted to talk about Braddock, PA. Thank you for everything, John. I am so grateful for your friendship. RIP."

ESPN Insider Chris Mortensen tweeted: "John Clayton passed away today at a Seattle-area hospital. His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness. We loved John. We are mourning his loss. Pat has asked the @Seahawks to release further information."

The Pro Football Writers of America said: "The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton. John was the PFWA's 19th president (1999-2000) and the organization's 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award recipient. 'The Professor' was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends."

Reporter Jessamyn McIntyre stated: "The world lost an absolute legend in John Clayton today. RIP and all our thoughts to Pat and his family."

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said: "I did my very first draft for ESPN on #ESPNRadio in 2014 in NYC with John Clayton, Mark Schlereth, and Dari Nowkhah. John could not have been nicer, more professional, more helpful to me. And we had never even met before that event. Says a lot about him. Says everything. #RIP JC"

ESPN reporter Ed Werder said: "Incredibly saddened by the passing of John Clayton, who was such a great teammate. You might remember his information or the greatest SC commercial ever created starring John. But my enduring image of John was him patiently caring for his wife, Pat. God bless John as he deserves."

Writer for The Athletic Mike Sando stated: "RIP John Clayton, hard to believe he’s gone. Rose to become all-time great NFL beat reporter & later an @espn icon, but never forgot his Braddock, PA roots. No one more dogged, more dedicated. Truly one of a kind. Heartbroken for Pat. He loved her so much. ⁦@JohnClaytonNFL"

The career of NFL reporter John Clayton

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

In 1972, he started his career as a teenager covering the Pittsburgh Steelers in a season that included the "Immaculate Reception," the game when the Steelers faced the Oakland Raiders.

He then went to Duquesne University and was hired by the Pittsburgh Press as a senior at Duquesne.

Clayton spent over a decade at the Tacoma News Tribune prior to a more than 20-year stint at ESPN. He also wrote for many media outlets, including the Washington Post, in the years subsequent to his long run at ESPN.

Clayton had been the sideline reporter for the Seattle Seahawks radio network for five seasons. He had also been a contributor to stories for KKFN-FM (104.3 FM) in Denver ever since February of 2021.

He's survived by his wife Pat, son Gerald, and sister Amy. He'll truly be missed by fans, colleagues, and all that knew him.

