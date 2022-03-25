×
Create
Notifications

"Him and Jackson Mahomes are gonna make a great couple" - NFL fans joked about JuJu Smith-Schuster's Chiefs announcement via TikTok

Jackson Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster are looking to take TikTok by storm
Jackson Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster are looking to take TikTok by storm
Souryadeep Mazumder
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Feature

The NFL is about to be taken over by a TikTok revolution. Following the Chiefs' signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL fans ran amok thinking about the possibility of a potential JuJu x Jackson Mahomes TikTok collab. And it doesn't look like they'll have to wait too long for that.

NOW WE GOOOOO https://t.co/r4gS9GEBBG

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson rose to fame last season thanks to his TikTok videos on the field before the Chiefs took to the field. With Schuster being an avid TikToker himself, it's inevitable that the two will collab for a short dance video themselves.

While fans eagerly look forward to that much awaited collab, Schuster wasted no time releasing his own TikTok video to mark his first appearance as a Chiefs player.

Juju Smith-Schuster’s debut #Chiefs tik tok has arrived https://t.co/xSWCcaiJWq

Understandably, NFL fans had a lot to say about the new video.

Jared Mills seemed to atleast be happy about the fact that Jackson has now found a companion in Schuster.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu Him and Jackson Mahomes are gonna make a great couple.

Another NFL fan, on the other hand, was not too keen on following up on any news about the Chiefs at all given the recent development.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu Is there a way to block any and all tweets relating to that team this season?

A Steelers fan, on the other hand, seemed glad that Schuster was no longer a part of the organization given the wide receiver's TikTok antics.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu Steeler fans right now https://t.co/7oxsaFkofO

Despite their AFC rivalry, one Dolphins fan seemed to feel sorry for the position Chiefs fans currently find themselves in.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu As a Dolphins fan I am so sorry for what we did to you #ChiefsKingdom

NFL fanatic James Oberdank seems to be a man of few words as he had this for a response after watching Schuster's latest TikTok.

@FanDuel https://t.co/f7jfNkhMSk

Brent Walker believes that this move now single-handedly make the Chiefs the most disliked franchise in the league.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu Everyone hates this team now…right? 🤡

Another fan pointed out that newly-wed Brittany Matthews too would not miss out on collabing with the duo.

@FanDuel @TeamJuJu https://t.co/sa9xNZZRJD

Another fan believes that the move for Schuster is the worst thing that could have happened to the franchise.

@FanDuel @FDSportsbook @TeamJuJu Chiefs got worse 2x. One by losing hill and two by getting juju. They can have juju. Another distraction in motion. Tik tok all you want smith shister as you watch your team come in last place in division.

NFL shaken up with Dolphins' trade for Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs signed Schuster earlier in the offseason, but no one could have predicted them trading three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins right after.

🚨 TYREEK HILL IS A DOLPHIN 🚨Who won the trade between the Chiefs and Dolphins? https://t.co/O7kqduKIWW

The trade sees Tyreek Hill become the highest paid wide receiver in league history and makes Schuster the Chiefs' WR1. The 2018 Pro Bowler has shown sparks of brilliance in the past, but injuries kept him limited for most of 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether or not he can bounce back with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback remains to be seen. Regardless, Chiefs fans will hope Schuster ends the 2022 season with more touchdowns than TikTok videos.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are you looking forward to JuJu and Jackson Mahomes' TikTok collab?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी