"The quarterback won’t be running away from her, that’s for sure" - NFL fans react to news of Aidan Hutchinson's sister being named Miss Michigan 2022

Aria Hutchinson, sister of Lions rookie DE Aidan. Source: @MissMIUSA
LaDarius Brown
Modified May 29, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Aidan Hutchinson’s younger sister, Aria, has been named Miss Michigan 2022 and NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the Detroit Lions rookie's sister.

Sports columnist for Southern California News Group Mark Whicker said that the quarterback won't be running away from her:

@chengelis The quarterback won’t be running away from her, that’s for sure.

This fan commented that she could lay a forearm shiver on her opponents too:

@chengelis Betcha she could lay a forearm shiver on her opponents too!

A huge Michigan sports fan stated that the parents of both Aria and Aidan have to be on cloud nine right now due to their accomplishments:

@chengelis @chutch97 @MelissaHutch_ have to be on cloud 9 right about now!!! As a parent I just know the feeling of these accomplishments by their kids has to be surreal!! Congrats to all the great news and your family continuing to kick ass in all that they do!! #hutchfamily4heisman ☺️

Another fan asked what Aria's 40 time:

@chengelis What’s her 40 time?

This Lions fan noted that the Hutchinson family has been taking major wins lately:

@MissMIUSA @CSayf23 @RealProcProdMUO @McMorranPlace The Hutchison family has been taking major wins lately

Another fan commented that Michigan State fans are going to find a way to dislike her:

@chengelis Oh man, Sparty going to find a way to dislike her.

Sportswriter for the Detroit News Angelique Chengelis tweeted that Aria has both brains and beauty as she's heading to medical school:

@AnnRitsema Brains and beauty (headed to medical school)
Co-host and writer of the television show Through the Decades and also University of Michigan alum Kerry Sayers said that the family is talented:

@chengelis What a talented family! ⭐️

Here, a fan tweeted that Aria has a better chance of getting to the quarterback than Aidan does:

@chengelis I think she has a better chance of getting to the quarterback than her brother.

Another Lions fan stated that all of the players in the Lions locker room are going to be extra courteous to the rookie defensive end in hopes that he'll introduce them to his sister:

@chengelis All the fellas in the @DetroitLions lockerroom are going to be extra courteous to the rookie @aidanhutch97, in hopes he'll introduce them to his sister.

Aria and Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan pictured with Aria (in black jacket) and his older sister Mia (in blue jacket). Source. NY Post
Aidan pictured with Aria (in black jacket) and his older sister Mia (in blue jacket). Source. NY Post

On top of being Miss Michigan 2022, Aria attended the University of Michigan where she earned her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience in June last year.

In 2019, she studied neuroscience research and served as a research assistant at the Royal Veterinary College of the University of London in London, England.

She joined White Buffalo Yoga in Plymouth, Michigan as a yoga instructor in May last year. A few months later, in July, Aria joined ScribeAmerica in Livonia, Michigan as a medical scribe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Her brother, Aidan, was drafted by the Lions with the second overall pick in this year's NFL. Last season with the Michigan Wolverines, Hutchinson was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Consensus All-American.

Hutchinson led the Big Ten and was third in all of college football with 14 sacks. In the 2022 season, we'll see how he'll fare in his rookie season.

