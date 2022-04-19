"Old GOATs vs Young GOATs" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes featuring in next edition of 'The Match'

NFL fans have shared their thoughts on quarterbacks Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes competing in the next iteration of the golf competition, The Match.

One Twitter user said: "Old GOATs vs. Young GOATs... Brady and Rodgers -vs-... Allen and Mahomes."

Jay tweeted: "Gotta be Brady and Allen vs Mahomes and Rodgers[,] right[?]."

Another individual tweeted: "Damn he’s gonna [have] me watching golf again?! But I enjoyed The Match when I watched[,] so I’m in!"

@BuffaloFreffy wrote: "Can[']t wait to see [Josh Allen] launch the ball further [than] Mahomes."

Buffalo Bills Pregame & Halftime Show host Nate Geary tweeted: "I can be sold on this."

Deanna DeVeto wrote: "[Please] be true, [Please] be true #BillsMafia #TheMatch2022."

One Twitter user asserted: "If [Tom Brady] wins a Super Bowl this 2022 season[,] they will need Tombstones for those 3 Stooges tags on top & Tombstones for all the media commentators misrepresenting Brady[']s Talent & Character... Apologies will be needed!... BTW on top [...], That's the Top 4 QBs in #NFL[...] TOM [...] AARON [...] JOSH [...] PAT."

One user stated: "Take his name out of your mouth[,] remove the pattern of his name from the muscle memory in your thumbs[.] Don’t you ever try and put [yourself] that close to Josh ever again."

CircleDaWagons declared: "This sounds better than the Masters!"

One individual discussed Josh Allen, writing: "Amazing that this guy is now getting tracked by TMZ and playing on TV Golf exhibitions[...] Should we prepare for the 'he’s too big for Buffalo' talking heads[?]"

Possible pairings between Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes for The Match

Bills QB Josh Allen with current Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

We know that all four quarterbacks will participate in the event, but the pairings for The Match have not been announced.

It could be an AFC vs. NFC matchup, as Mahomes and Allen face off against Brady and Rodgers, which could also be a pairing of experience versus youth.

However, it seems probable that the concerned authorities will mix it up by putting each other's rivals on the opposing side. For instance, Allen could be paired with Brady to face Mahomes and Rodgers.

