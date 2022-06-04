×
"What type of gas you talking 'bout?" - NFL fans deliver hilarious takes on Packers RB Aaron Jones' dating advice 

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
Modified Jun 04, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers took to social media to dispense some dating advice, saying the best way to impress a girl was to buy her gas. NFL fans, in turn, took to social media to share their thoughts on the Green Bay running back’s advice.

A fan asked which type of gas the running back was talking about:

@Showtyme_33 What type of gas you talking bout

This fan said that he drove her on the date, asking ain't that enough:

@Showtyme_33 I drove her on the date. Ain't that enough?!

A Packers fan tweeted that he gave his girl some of his cheese curds and now they both have gas and wants to know does that count:

@Showtyme_33 I gave my girl some of my cheese curds and now we both have gas... does that count?

Another Green Bay fan wanted to know if Jones meant Taco Bell:

@Showtyme_33 You mean Taco Bell?

A Minnesota Vikings fan said, if you wanna take your girl to an expensive place, take her to the gas station, as everything there is overpriced:

@Showtyme_33 U wanna take a girl to a expensive place? Take her to the gas station everything there is over priced makes sense but still

Here, this Packers fan said, if you really want to impress her, buy her some mid-grade gas:

@Showtyme_33 Wanna really impress her? Buy her some mid-grade 😎 ⛽️ 😂

youtube-cover

This Green Bay fan told the Packers running back that we aren't all that rich:

@Showtyme_33 We aren’t all that rich AJ 🙄😂

Jennifer Leno, the wife of Washington Commanders offensive lineman Charles Leno, said when her man fills up her gas tank unexpectedly, it's better than any gift he could ever surprise her with:

I swear when my man fills up my gas tank unexpectedly it’s better than any gift he could ever surprise me with 🤣 twitter.com/showtyme_33/st…

A New Orleans Saints said to fill her tank up:

yes, fill my tank up. twitter.com/showtyme_33/st…

This fan commented that his wife just leaves him on an empty tank, so he has no choice but to put gas in the car:

@Showtyme_33 My wife just leaves me an empty tank so I have no choice….

Aaron Jones and his time with the Packers

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers
The running back was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas - El Paso. In the 2019 season, Jones led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 while running for 1,084 yards on 236 carries. It was the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

youtube-cover

He made his first-ever Pro Bowl in 2020 as he rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, the running back had 799 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while catching six touchdowns in the passing game.

We'll see if the 27-year-old can fill up the stat sheet for the Packers in the upcoming 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

