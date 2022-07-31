"How did that kick not pulverize his sternum" - NFL fans wowed by Pat McAfee's fight against Brian Corbin at WWE's SummerSlam 2022 

Pat McAfee put on another great match, this time at the SummerSlam pay-per-view versus Happy Corbin. The WWE commentator came out on top after pinning Corbin using a roll-up.

During the match, the former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter kicked Corbin between the uprights as the referee was indisposed. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the WWE commentator and his performance in the match.

Many fans supported the WWE commentator and his efforts, including the kick he gave Corbin:

Others just loved McAfee's overall performance in the SummerSlam match:

Warning: NSFW language

Phoenix Maximus @PhoenixMaximus1 @PatMcAfeeShow You are the fucking best bro, literally whole family jumped out our chairs, congrats! @PatMcAfeeShow You are the fucking best bro, literally whole family jumped out our chairs, congrats!

Some fans were amazed at the suplex the SmackDown commentator executed off the top rope:

McAfee, after his victory over Corbin, celebrated by drinking beer with the crowd, and some fans fell in love with the act:

Warning: NSFW language

After dodging another top-rope maneuver, Corbin charged in for his finishing move, End of the Days, but the commentator flipped out of it and sent Corbin hurling into the referee of the match. As the referee recovered, the former punter got his revenge on Corbin with a kick below the belt.

He ascended to the top rope for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and got the win, celebrating with his SmackDown partner in commentary, Michael Cole, and a refreshing beer with a fan outside the ring.

Pat McAfee and his time with WWE

2022 American Century Championship - Round One

Before being hired by WWE as a SmackDown commentator, he first stepped into the ring in NXT, facing Adam Cole at the NXT TakeOver XXX pay-per-view in 2020. Cole ended up victorious over McAfee. The two later faced each other again at the NXT WarGames pay-per-view at the end of 2020.

Once again, the SmackDown commentator lost to Cole and his team at the event. Since then, however, he has faced both Theory and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon at WrestleMania earlier this year.

The question is will we see the 35-year-old in the ring again at WWE's next major event in the United States, which is the Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston. One thing is sure; the fans got their money's worth at SummerSlam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far