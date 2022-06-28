"Joe is a stellar human" - NFL fans in awe of Joe Burrow's powerful stance on abortion

Joe Burrow shared his strong thoughts on the matter of abortion following the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark case of Roe vs. Wade. It now means that abortion is no longer a constitutional right in the United States. NFL fans took to Reddit to share their feelings regarding the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and his stance.

Burrow and his stance on abortion

Burrow shared another user's post on his Instagram Story that shared his stance when it comes to abortion rights, saying:

"I'm not pro-murdering babies."

"I'm pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs."

I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later."

The quarterback will enter his third season as the franchise's signal caller for the Bengals. He's proven here that he's not only a leader on the field but off of it as well.

This isn't the first time Burrow has been vocal on social issues and hopefully, it won't be the last.

