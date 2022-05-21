"This is wild!" - NFL fans react to news of Michael Vick returning to play football

Michael Vick announced his hiatus from playing football is over as he’s returning to play in the Fan Controlled League (FCF). According to reports, the quarterback agreed to return after observing the success of his friend, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, who signed with the FCF earlier this year.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the signal-caller's return to the field.

FCF League Ambassador BenJammin said that the move is wild and welcomed the quarterback to the league:

A Miami Dolphins fan wished the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback good luck and hopes he flexes on them:

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan said to keep the dogs away, which is in reference to the quarterback's dogfighting case. The quarterback was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for his role in a dog-fighting ring in 2017.

A fan commented that they are going to make the quarterback run quarterback sweeps the entire game:

This Philadelphia Eagles fan commented that he wants to see the quarterback throw Owens a 68-yard touchdown pass:

Another fan is happy for both the quarterback and the FCF and will hopefully draw interest so that older players will play in a game or two in the league:

This fan is happy for both the quarterback and the FCF and will hopefully draw interest so that older players will play in a game or two in the league:

This fan says he loves to see the quarterback playing in the FCF but is concerned about the injuries it could cause for the older players:

This fan says he loves to see the quarterback playing in the FCF but is concerned about the injuries it could cause for the older players:

Another fan commented that the signal-caller still has a cannon of an arm:

A fan notes that the quarterback will score 600 points in a game:

A Cleveland Browns fan told us to imagine Vick connecting with Owens in the FCF:

Michael Vick and his career in the NFL

Vick as the QB of the Atlanta Falcons

He was the number one overall pick of the Falcons in the 2001 NFL, playing the first six seasons of his career with Atlanta. In his time with the Falcons, the quarterback made the Pro Bowl three times and finished second in the AP NFL MVP voting in the 2004 season.

The quarterback was suspended for two seasons (2007 - 2008) by the league for violating their personal conduct policy. He made his return to the NFL when the Eagles signed him in April 2009.

Vick played five seasons with Philadelphia (2009 - 2013), winning Comeback Player of the Year in the 2010 season. He finished his career playing with the New York Jets in 2014 and the Steelers in 2015.

We'll see how the 41-year-old quarterback fares in his return to the game of football.

