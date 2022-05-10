“NBA is punching air right now - NFL fans had a lot of jokes about Christmas Day game between Rams and Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day this upcoming season. NFL fans shared their reactions to the matchup on social media.

A Detroit Lions fan chimed in, saying that the NBA is punching the air right now because the NFL will have games in each time slot on Christmas Day:

Ricky @RickyH174 @ProFootballTalk NBA is punching air right now knowing the NFL is going to have a game in each time slot on Christmas Day @ProFootballTalk NBA is punching air right now knowing the NFL is going to have a game in each time slot on Christmas Day

This San Francisco 49ers fan said that football is king:

A Baltimore Ravens fan shared their disappointment with the game, asserting that both the Rams and Broncos are mid-teams and why real teams like the Ravens and New England Patriots aren't in the game:

MD @md_vizuals @NFL @Broncos @RamsNFL @nflnetwork @NFL onCBS @CBSSports @Nickelodeon Nickelodeon??? Rams broncos??? Why have two mid teams like the broncos and rams play instead have a real team like the ravens play another real team like the patriots on Christmas @NFL @Broncos @RamsNFL @nflnetwork @NFLonCBS @CBSSports @Nickelodeon Nickelodeon??? Rams broncos??? Why have two mid teams like the broncos and rams play instead have a real team like the ravens play another real team like the patriots on Christmas 😪

Another fan shared their dismay about the game and said that the Broncos should've faced the Seattle Seahawks as Denver quarterback Russell Wilson would face his former head coach Pete Carroll:

Ruslan Greenan @RG1370 @NFL @Broncos @RamsNFL @nflnetwork @NFL onCBS @CBSSports @Nickelodeon This is the worst pick on Christmas Day, Broncos vs. Rams. Why could've been Broncos vs. Seahawks, I want to see that, Russell Wilson facing off Head Coach Pete Carroll on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. I guess we will never going to see that match on Christmas Day. @NFL @Broncos @RamsNFL @nflnetwork @NFLonCBS @CBSSports @Nickelodeon This is the worst pick on Christmas Day, Broncos vs. Rams. Why could've been Broncos vs. Seahawks, I want to see that, Russell Wilson facing off Head Coach Pete Carroll on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. I guess we will never going to see that match on Christmas Day.

This Seahawks fan wants to make sure that the NFL wants Wilson versus Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald on Nickelodeon:

This Rams fan thanked the NFL for the bye week on Christmas Day:

A Houston Texans fan said that Wilson gets to see his dad in Donald for Christmas:

This fan says that the NBA can forget about Christmas althougher:

A Las Vegas Raiders fan stated that the game would be a snore-fest, jokingly saying that the Rams will have a record of 4-10 while the Broncos will be 3 -11 on Christmas Day:

This fan feels that the 49ers versus the Dallas Cowboys should've been the matchup:

Rams and Broncos on Christmas Day

Stafford with the Detroit Lions and Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks

The matchup will feature a pair of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks. Wilson will enter his first season with Denver after a decade with Seattle. He won a Super Bowl in the 2013 season with the Seahawks.

Matthew Stafford will enter his second season with Los Angeles after winning his first-ever Lombardi Trophy last season in Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Lions.

Wilson will face Los Angeles for the first time since his trade out of the NFC West this offseason. The Broncos are a team that have been seen to have made major steps this offseason. Many now view them as potential Super Bowl contenders. With them facing the current champions, it should be a fascinating fixture. We'll see how this matchup plays out on Christmas Day.

