"Now she has him carrying a man purse" - NFL fans react to Brittany Matthews' and Patrick Mahomes' Coachella pics

Newly married couple Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are living their best lives. While still in the offseason, the pair are making every minute count before the quarterback's time is consumed with football.

Matthews and Mahomes attended Coachella, a music and arts festival. Matthews posted several pictures of herself and her husband on her social media accounts.

In the pictures, it appears that Mahomes is carrying some sort of little bag that is slung over his shoulder. This didn't go unnoticed with NFL fans reacting to the Chiefs' star's new item.

One fan said it looked like Brittany had him carrying a purse.

Oh God now she has Patrick carrying a man purse LMAO

Another fan posted saying that they felt sorry for the Chiefs quarterback.

The responses were not all bad, with one fan commenting on Brittany's outfit, given she had a baby a few months ago.

Hard to believe you had a baby just a few months ago! Such a fun outfit!

One fan commented, telling the pair to have fun and relax.

Another nice message from a fan said that they love that the pair share's their life with the fans.

This is awesome thank you for sharing your life with your fans I love Coachella And I love you guys perfect couple Pray u guys had a blast thank you for sharing your pictures of your wedding made me super happy god Bless your family go be u lock it

Another fan commented on Brittany's outfit, saying that she looked fantastic.

One fan said that they saw nothing but two soulmates when looking at the pair.

One fan posted that they are a happy and genuine couple.

As expected, the tweets were not all good, with one fan simply posting a vomit emoji.

Another fan posted that they love seeing the pair live their best lives and also said that both are beautiful humans.

Love seeing both of you living your best lives. You are both beautiful humans ❤️

Patrick Mahomes hoping to go one better in 2022

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be aiming to go to the Super Bowl again after getting so close in 2021. Mahomes outlasted Josh Allen and the Bills in an epic Divisional Round matchup before facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Evan McPherson broke Chiefs' hearts with a field goal as time expired to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes will now be without arguably his favorite weapon in Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami. Kansas City, however still has some serious firepower. Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all offer something different to the offense.

It is still thought that the Chiefs will use their first-round pick in the NFL Draft to get a new receiver, so there will be plenty of options for number 15 to throw to. Having been so close to yet another Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs quarterback will want to go one better in 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe