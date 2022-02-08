"She felt so special all night" - NFL fans react as Eagles player takes 11-year-old who lost her father to daddy-daughter dance 

Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris made a big play off the field as he escorted 11-year-old Audrey Soape to her daddy-daughter dance. Sadly, she lost both her father and grandfather in 2021. NFL fans shared their thoughts on the safety's kind gesture.

NFL fans react to the Eagles safety escorting Audrey Soape to her daddy-daughter dance

Philadelphia safety Anthony Harris

Kuzcotopia said, "So beautiful. He looks like he’s having just as much fun as she is. And she probably felt so special all night. I love this."

Kuzcotopia said, "So beautiful. He looks like he's having just as much fun as she is. And she probably felt so special all night. I love this."

Freddy tweeted, "I just became a fan of this man, absolutely beautiful, we need more human kindness in this time we living in salute to you king."

Freddy tweeted, "I just became a fan of this man, absolutely beautiful, we need more human kindness in this time we living in salute to you king."

Rob said, "Coolest thing ever. Never heard of Anthony Harris before but I'm a huge fan now. Simple act of kindness goes such a long way."

Rob said, "Coolest thing ever. Never heard of Anthony Harris before but I'm a huge fan now. Simple act of kindness goes such a long way."

Dawn Keith said she was crying and that the Eagles player is a superhero in a cape in her opinion.

Arnold G. says, "That's an absolute W right there!"

King Rawoool says, "This man deserves MVP just for this act alone. Such a good person. We need more of this."

King Rawoool says, "This man deserves MVP just for this act alone. Such a good person. We need more of this."

LaShaé Canard says that Harris taking Soape to the dance is so wholesome.

Drew McWilliams says the Eagles should re-sign the safety.

Marva Cuffy tweeted, "Bro you mama raised you right; You are a Class Act!"

Chase said, "We are here to celebrate the size of this W."

Chase said, "We are here to celebrate the size of this W."

Caro Barrett said, "Class act! Well done sir! A memory she will cherish all her life!"

The family had been long-time fans of the safety dating as far back as his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

It was Soape’s mother, Holly, who contacted Harris to ask whether he would take Audrey to the dance. To her amazement, Harris said yes. Prior to the dance, Harris bought Audrey a dress, shoes and makeup.

Audrey said it was pretty special that Harris took the time out of his schedule for her:

“A normal player would probably be like ‘I don’t have time for this. I have to be focused for next season or the playoffs. But he took time out of his schedule to take me, so that was pretty special.”

Needless to say, you don't have to be an Eagles fan to cheer on Harris for making a young girl's father-daughter dance one she will never forget.

