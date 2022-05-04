×
"Look at Jameson Williams’s face" - NFL fans react to first-round pick's hilarious photos from Detroit Lions reveal

Modified May 04, 2022 10:23 PM IST
The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst NFL teams over recent years, and they certainly weren't any different last season. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars had a worse record than the Lions in the 2021 season, with Detroit finishing with a 3-13-1 record, which meant the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was theirs.

With that pick, they expectedly drafted defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. It was what they did with their second first-round pick that surprised everyone.

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes aggressively traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to get the 12th overall pick. With that, they selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Surely, if you are selected in the draft, it is a dream come true to play in the National Football League. One NFL fan spotted Williams' face in a photograph of him with Hutchinson, and he does not look happy.

Look at Jameson Williams’s face. 😂😂😂 #NFL https://t.co/f18UAnQkgz

Here's how other fans reacted to Williams' reaction. One New Orleans Saints fan displayed his happiness as they drafted Chris Olave ahead of Williams.

@tjayjones8 I could tell on draft might he had an attitude. Glad we got Olave instead of him. Gratitude and humbleness are traits many are losing. His attitude will hold him back, not the Lions. Just watch.

Another questioned if Williams was in pain due to his recovery from an ACL injury.

@tjayjones8 Jamo was always smiling at Bama , he either doesnt want to be on the Lions or he's in some type of pain? He is recovering from an ACL tear

Another fan had a slightly different take on the situation.

@SamDatrillest @tjayjones8 Clearly depressed about who drafted him

This fan likened the situation to when Amari Cooper was drafted by the Raiders and he does have a similar facial expression.

@tjayjones8 Amari Cooper vibes https://t.co/qe6o1Jdl5s

One fan pointed out that Williams wanted to play alongside former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith with the Eagles, which would have been an explosive duo.

@tjayjones8 He had visions of playing with Smitty in Philly. Detroit wasn't even supposed to be in position to take him lol

Another fan had a more blunt response to Williams heading to the Lions, though head coach Dan Campbell does appear to be changing the culture in Detroit.

@tjayjones8 Detroit, where careers go to die. Feel sorry for him already.

This NFL fan pointed out that Williams may not like the spotlight and his lack of emotion may not mean he isn't happy.

@tjayjones8 I get the feeling that he’s always like this and doesn’t like the spotlight. Just because someone doesn’t express a lot of emotion doesn’t mean he’s not happy.

This fan believes the Lions could enjoy a turnaround in 2022 with their acquisitions in the draft and in free agency.

@tjayjones8 I actually think Detroit can be somewhat ok this year with their offseason additions and drafting. Realistically 6-7 wins which is a nice little improvement

Finally, this fan posted a photo of Williams after he was drafted, celebrating with the Detroit fans at the draft.

@tjayjones8 https://t.co/QFRGtF6Hi8

What awaits Detroit Lions in 2022?

With an extremely young roster, Detroit Lions should have an exciting future ahead of them. With Dan Campbell at the helm, they have a head coach that players will run through brick walls for.

This is insane 🤯#Onepride https://t.co/v3sZo49lLf
Also, with Jared Goff at quarterback, doubts remain over whether Detroit Lions can reach their full offensive potential. The addition of Williams adds plenty of talent to their receiving corps. It's just a question of whether Goff will be able to consistently put them in positions to be successful.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

