"Literally could not believe what I just witnessed" , Single best catch since OBJ" - George Pickens' Odell Beckham Jr-esque catch has NFL fans losing their minds 

Week 3 of the NFL season features a Thursday Night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North showdown, and one of the best plays of the night happened in the first quarter when George Pickens made an Odell-Beckham-esque catch.

Trubisky connected with Pickens on a deep ball on the sideline where rookie wide receiver stretched out his right arm, came down with the ball and controlled it as his shoulder/arm hit the ground for an insane one-handed catch.

NFL fans were in awe and compared his catch to Odell Beckham Jr.'s insane one-hand catch that made him famous.

NFL fans in awe of George Pickens' insane one-handed catch

John @jfamfb Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate This angle is wild. Catch of the year so far by George Pickens. This angle is wild. Catch of the year so far by George Pickens. https://t.co/B2GGbA2c4l This is the single best catch since OBJ, bar none. Unbelievable on so many levels twitter.com/mysportsupdate… This is the single best catch since OBJ, bar none. Unbelievable on so many levels twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Seymour Johnson @SeymourJohn39 @MySportsUpdate Best catch of all time and I don’t think that’s a stretch @MySportsUpdate Best catch of all time and I don’t think that’s a stretch

J @CapsColts @MySportsUpdate This is the best catch since obj @MySportsUpdate This is the best catch since obj

True_to_rxge @RxgeTotrue @MySportsUpdate Dionte and Pickens catch of the year candidate @MySportsUpdate Dionte and Pickens catch of the year candidate

George Pickens coming into his own in rookie season

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

While Pickens has always been a first-round talent, he slid to the second-round in the 2022 NFL draft due to concerns about his behavior.

Nevertheless, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on the Georgia receiver and drafted him with the 52nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

At Georgia, he recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games played. Many think he's the next young Steelers receiver to develop in their system, much like Antonio Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool.

In the pre-season, he had a few highlight-reel plays. Against the Seahawks, he pancaked over a defender that went virtual with a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone.

Tonight, he had one of the best catches of the season and showed his potential on a jaw-dropping catch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far