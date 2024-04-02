Aaron Rodgers only played a handful of snaps in 2023, as he suffered a torn Achilles in the New York Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Many believed that if Rodgers played the entire season last year, the Jets would be a contender. They concluded the season 7-10, with Zach Wilson starting most games at quarterback.

Despite only playing five snaps in 2023, Rodgers earned an $81.14 bonus through the NFL's performance-based pay system. This was also the lowest amount any NFL player earned from last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fans were cracking jokes upon learning about Aaron Rodgers' $81.14 performance-based pay.

Here's how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Highest-paid players on the performance-based list featuring John Simpson

John Simpson AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

While Aaron Rodgers received the lowest performance-based bonus, many players received more than half a million dollars in bonuses.

Here are the top-five highest-paid earners from the performance bonus list:

#1: John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens G: $974,613

#2: Reed Blakenship, Philadelphia Eagles S: $923,059

#3: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills T: $912,723

#4: Cordell Volson, Cincinnati Bengals G: $905,972

#5: Kader Kahou, Miami Dolphins CB: $878,167

Expand Tweet

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy wasn't a top-five earner, but he nearly doubled his 2023 salary with his performance-based bonus. He earned an additional $739,795 on top of his $870,000 salary.

Expand Tweet

New York Jets had a successful 2024 off-season thus far

Joe Douglas during New York Jets introduction Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets addressed multiple positional needs this off-season by signing many players and trading for OLB Hasson Reddick.

Expand Tweet

The Jets addressed their offensive line issues by acquiring tackle Morgan Moses, signing Tyron Smith and signing guard John Simpson.

After an unproductive season from wide receiver Allen Lazard last year, the team landed wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency. They also signed a decent backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor.

The Jets could be a contender this season if Rodgers is healthy, but it won't be easy.