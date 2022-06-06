"Can't wait to see him pull this off in a playoff game!" - NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson puts haters to shame with 50-yard throw during practice on one knee

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is, perhaps, better known for his insane running ability on the football field. He has the uncanny ability to see a gap where others don't, and such is his speed, he is gone. Well, now opposing defenses might have to worry about his arm as well.

The 25-year-old was seen in a video on Instagram, launching a 50-yard pass on one knee as he showed off his arm strength. Watch below.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



( via @spencefit__ Instagram) Lamar Jackson 50 yard bomb from a KNEE 🤯via @spencefit__ Instagram) Lamar Jackson 50 yard bomb from a KNEE 🤯 (🎥via @spencefit__ Instagram) https://t.co/vULtXZ4c8Q

This quickly went viral, and NFL fans were quick to comment on the 25-year-old's throw. A fan named Dustin posted and said that they can't wait for Jackson to do it in a playoff game.

Dustin Enochs @DustinEnochs1 @PFF_Fantasy Can't wait to see him pull this off in a playoff game! @PFF_Fantasy Can't wait to see him pull this off in a playoff game!

A user named Rich posted and said that the person Jackson is throwing to, caught it on the 15-yard line.

Rich B @RichB02318864 @PFF_Fantasy The guy caught it at the 15. Dude ain’t even near end zone! @PFF_Fantasy The guy caught it at the 15. Dude ain’t even near end zone!

A fan named Jaimie posted and said that it's too bad the quarterback can't throw more than 15 yards in the middle of the field to a receiver during an actual game.

Jaimie @Curtiss123 @PFF_Fantasy Too bad he can't throw more than 15 yds to the middle of the field to a WR during an actual game @PFF_Fantasy Too bad he can't throw more than 15 yds to the middle of the field to a WR during an actual game

One user posted and said, "Not bad for a rb," hinting at the quarterback's running ability.

One user posted and wrote that the quarterback threw a beautiful spiral.

One fan posted and said that the 25-year-old will never throw a 50-yard bomb from his knee in the NFL.

K.M. @UncleJemima29 @PFF_Fantasy He'll NEVER throw a 50 yard bomb from his knee in the NFL mind you... @PFF_Fantasy He'll NEVER throw a 50 yard bomb from his knee in the NFL mind you...

A fan named Jimmy posted and said that Jackson might eat this year, hinting that the 25-year-old is in for a huge year.

jimmy @jimmy93483136 @PFF_Fantasy This man might eat this year @PFF_Fantasy This man might eat this year 😳

A fan named Tim said it was generous to say the throw was 50 yards.

Tim @Tim55189939 @PFF_Fantasy Little generous saying it was 50 yards @PFF_Fantasy Little generous saying it was 50 yards

One user wasn't impressed, saying the quarterback still can't pass in the pocket.

A fan named Nick posted and said that people say he can't throw a football, hinting more at his running ability being better.

Jackson still absent from OTAs

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The 25-year-old is still a glaring ommission from Ravens OTAs as his contract situation is taking center stage. It is a little troubling that the quarterback is not present as this is the time of year when teams work on the little details of their offense or defense for the upcoming year.

In Jackson's case, some believe that his unwillingness to not negotiate a new contract is because he doesn't feel worthy of the astromonical money that will be coming his way.

Already an NFL MVP winner and a two-time Pro Bowler in his four seasons, the 25-year-old is entering his fifth-year option with the Ravens and the organization wants a new deal.

It is still thought that Jackson will sign on with the AFC franchise, it is just a matter of when, not if, but the longer this so-called standoff continues, the more nervous the front office and Ravens fans will get.

