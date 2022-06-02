"Great tribute! Captures everything about him" - NFL fans react to legendary coach's return on Madden 23 cover

The cover for Madden 23 sees the return of the legendary former NFL coach, who lent his expertise and name to the game. John Madden, who passed away in December last year, was instrumental in the design of the best-selling NFL video game of all time.

NFL @NFL The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 https://t.co/unfWPYV6KD

It was a perfect tribute to a true legend of the sport who donned many hats, from a coach to a commentator and then to a game developer. Fans were quick to react to him being featured on the cover.

Some highlighted that it was a great tribute, especially the photograph that showed Madden at his happiest with a football in his arm.

Others commended how everything about it was awesome.

Story continues below ad

This user added to the tribute by sharing the original cover in which he appeared.

Some even said that since the game was named after him, he should have appeared in every edition but highlighting a different team or facet of play.

Michael Johnson @cheddarfiend @NFL Honestly it should be John Madden every year but him wearing different teams jerseys or just his face over whoever the MVP was🤣🤣 @NFL Honestly it should be John Madden every year but him wearing different teams jerseys or just his face over whoever the MVP was🤣🤣

Story continues below ad

This user threw out the introduction of the original game where it showed him breaking through during the opening credits.

There were those who took the opportunity to pay their own tribute to the great coach in general.

t0md3v @t0md3v @NFL ...the right thing to do. Love it. Rest easy John @NFL ...the right thing to do. Love it. Rest easy John 💙 https://t.co/Ai9olg5EYE

Story continues below ad

Some however, veered towards cynicism and thought that it was just a cheap marketing ploy and not a real tribute to a true great of the game.

Jay Williams @Jaywilliams2500



But honestly that doesn’t matter because they milked this series dry a long time ago and NFL fans keep buying it every year. @NFL He’s only on the cover to sell copies, because they know nothing in this series is going to improve enough to justify another $70.But honestly that doesn’t matter because they milked this series dry a long time ago and NFL fans keep buying it every year. @NFL He’s only on the cover to sell copies, because they know nothing in this series is going to improve enough to justify another $70. But honestly that doesn’t matter because they milked this series dry a long time ago and NFL fans keep buying it every year.

But the general tenor of the thoughts remained positive and respectful.

Story continues below ad

Some even put out a suggestion that maybe just for one final time, in his honor, commentaries could feature his voice again to immortalize it.

SKOLCAL VIKES @skolcalvikes @NFL They need to add his commentary in game like the older versions… @NFL They need to add his commentary in game like the older versions…

We left the final word to the simplest of responses that just claimed it was beautiful.

Story continues below ad

John Madden, the man who lent his name to a football game

John Madden was a true great of the game. Of all the coaches who have coached more than 100 games, he has the highest win percentage. As the coach of the Oakland Raiders, he led them to their first Super Bowl in Super Bowl XI.

His broadcasting career was also legendary in that he spoke the language of the fans and simplified concepts to make it more personal. He won 16 Sports Emmy awards during his career.

Finally, in 1988, he lent his creative inputs to the NFL video game to create the game we are all so familiar with now. It was the first realistic video game of a sport and influenced other similar video games.

The legacy he left behind in all three arenas continues to be felt even today.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you buy Madden 23? Yes No 0 votes so far