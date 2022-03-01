"Love my team; f**king pay me. About sums it up" - NFL fans react to statement released by Kyler Murray's agent on QB's future with franchise

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray posted a statement on social media clarifying his feelings towards being the franchise quarterback amid contract negotiations with the Cardinals hierarchy.

The statement, delivered via his agent Erik Burkhardt, was intended to bring light to Murray's contract situation in the hopes of a lucrative extension. It spoke about the franchise's long-term stability and Kyler Murray's performances, which he and his agent feel are deserving of an extension.

Instead, it was an extremely long-winded statement. It was in all caps and difficult to read. NFL fans reacted to the post on Twitter, with most making fun of what they saw.

NFL fans react to statement regarding Kyler Murray's contract situation with Arizona Cardinals

Zachary Bastian gave a blunt, condensed response as to what the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback meant with the statement posted.

Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman summed up the post in one sentence, translating for those who didn't have time, or who struggled to read or understand the statement.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter



translation: Kyler Murray wants to get paid, a lot. @ErikBurkhardt how many people will read all that?translation: Kyler Murray wants to get paid, a lot. @AdamSchefter @ErikBurkhardt how many people will read all that?translation: Kyler Murray wants to get paid, a lot.

Big Game Bengal poked fun at the size of the font and likened it to an old-fashioned letter that is incredibly difficult to read, and that is a fairly accurate comparison.

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube Statement from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray via his agent: Statement from Cardinals QB Kyler Murray via his agent: https://t.co/QZJEjC7IZQ

Twitter user @Worldofisaac joked about needing bifocals to read the statement.

Isaac @WorldofIsaac @AdamSchefter @ErikBurkhardt Oh Im sorry, I didn't know I needed my bifocals this morning @AdamSchefter @ErikBurkhardt Oh Im sorry, I didn't know I needed my bifocals this morning

Al Hughes Dukes and Jordan Cicchelli both made fun of the font that was used, likening it to that of the font used when taking an eye test.

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli @AdamSchefter i feel like i’m doing an eye test what is this font @AdamSchefter i feel like i’m doing an eye test what is this font

@TheAmazingRands pointed out that Murray's agent had made a grammatical error in the statement, using "choses," instead of "chooses," adding this would be enough of a reason not to pay the 2019 NFL draft's number one overall pick.

Randy @TheAmazingRands @AdamSchefter @ErikBurkhardt I wouldn't give a pay raise to someone who can't use correct grammar. I think you mean "chooses" @AdamSchefter @ErikBurkhardt I wouldn't give a pay raise to someone who can't use correct grammar. I think you mean "chooses" https://t.co/VkQjXRweYT

McNeil posted a comedic response, posing as the Arizona Cardinals responding to the statement, suggesting that it was too long to read.

SeattleRams suggested an updated statement from the Cardinals quarterback where he admitted that the Los Angeles Rams star defensive end and recent Super Bowl champion, Aaron Donald, is his "daddy."

SeattleRams @seattlerams_nfl Updated statement from Kyler Murray Updated statement from Kyler Murray https://t.co/rRHkgMfqpq

Barstool Sports also went for a comedic response, using a recent interview between quarterback Cam Newton and fitness model Brittany Renner. In the clip, Newton responds that he read the spark notes of Renner's new book, with Barstool Sports joking that this is what NFL fans would have done, instead of reading the statement.

Finally, the best response was saved until the end. Steven Cheah offered a two-minute clip from the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, showing the infamous clip between Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. where the two used the phrase "Show me the money!"

Whether Kyler Murray gets a lucrative contract extension or not, the statement released by his agent has, at least, provided some hilarious content for social media.

Edited by Windy Goodloe