"Great this guy is using Kaepernick to boost ticket sales" - NFL fans react to news of Raiders' willingness to onboard Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL soon with the Las Vegas Raiders. The organization's owner, Mark Davis, appeared on NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation and said that if the Raiders personnel wanted to bring Kaepernick in, they would welcome him with "open arms".
The great news for the 34-year-old is that after years of being out of the NFL system, he could potentially have a genuine shot at returning to the league.
However, as expected, the news has had mixed reactions across the NFL landscape. A Twitter user named Mark Henry posted and said that Davis is using the quarterback to boost ticket sales.
"Great… this guy is using Kaepernick to boost ticket sales."
A fan named Cathy posted that she loves Colin and what he took a knee for.
Another user commented and said to give the 34-year-old a break and let him play.
One Twitter user replied and congratulated the quarterback, saying it's a long time coming.
Another NFL fan named Carol said she is so happy for Kaepernick and that it was about time he got a chance.
One NFL fan, who isn't a supporter of the Raiders, said that they applaud Davis for giving the 34-year-old a chance.
Another fan named Danny Boy posted in response saying that it is sad it has taken so long for the quarterback to get a chance to play.
One Twitter user named Dina said that they were ready to become Kaepernick fans now that Drew Brees has retired.
Doug Hammond replied to the tweet and said that was proud of both the organization and the quarterback and that winning a Super Bowl would be the best revenge ever.
However, not all fans are sure the 34-year-old will get a chance, with one Twitter user saying they will wait and see if the quarterback gets a chance.
Will Kaepernick finally get a chance in the NFL?
Going by Davis' comments, there is definitely interest in bringing in the former 49ers star. However, we all know too well that having an interest in a player and signing them are two completely different things.
Being a backup to Derek Carr would not be the worst thing in the world for the free agent. It would give him something that he has longed for, a chance to be in the NFL again.
It will certainly be a story to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.
