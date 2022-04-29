×
"Great this guy is using Kaepernick to boost ticket sales" - NFL fans react to news of Raiders' willingness to onboard Colin Kaepernick

The 34-year-old at the Michigan Spring Game
Adam Schultz
Modified Apr 29, 2022 05:13 AM IST
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL soon with the Las Vegas Raiders. The organization's owner, Mark Davis, appeared on NBC Sports’ Race in America: A Candid Conversation and said that if the Raiders personnel wanted to bring Kaepernick in, they would welcome him with "open arms".

The great news for the 34-year-old is that after years of being out of the NFL system, he could potentially have a genuine shot at returning to the league.

However, as expected, the news has had mixed reactions across the NFL landscape. A Twitter user named Mark Henry posted and said that Davis is using the quarterback to boost ticket sales.

"Great… this guy is using Kaepernick to boost ticket sales."
@OccupyDemocrats Great… this guy is using Kaepernick to boost ticket sales. He hasn’t played in 5 seasons, almost 6, he has a career completion rate below 60%. He went 11 - 24 the last three seasons he played & 28 - 30 overall. If you’re any QB & lose that many NFL games… you’re out of a job

A fan named Cathy posted that she loves Colin and what he took a knee for.

@OccupyDemocrats @grantstern Love Colin, love what he knelt for ♥️♥️♥️Excellent job LVRaiders🖤 https://t.co/iJ8jVTDzKm

Another user commented and said to give the 34-year-old a break and let him play.

@OccupyDemocrats I mean the guy is better than at least 7-10 current NFL starting quarterbacks. Give the guy a break and let him play. He may even be better than Carr. Knee or no knee, dude can play.

One Twitter user replied and congratulated the quarterback, saying it's a long time coming.

@OccupyDemocrats Congratulations to Kaepernick! Long time coming.

Another NFL fan named Carol said she is so happy for Kaepernick and that it was about time he got a chance.

@OccupyDemocrats I am so happy for Colin Kaepernick about time.

One NFL fan, who isn't a supporter of the Raiders, said that they applaud Davis for giving the 34-year-old a chance.

@OccupyDemocrats Being in the Bay Area I am not a raiders fan but I applaud Davis giving Kap a chance.

Another fan named Danny Boy posted in response saying that it is sad it has taken so long for the quarterback to get a chance to play.

@OccupyDemocrats @csykld So sad it so long for him to get a chance to play

One Twitter user named Dina said that they were ready to become Kaepernick fans now that Drew Brees has retired.

@OccupyDemocrats I'm so ready to be a Kaepernick fan!! Now that Drew is retired I need a new quarterback to follow.

Doug Hammond replied to the tweet and said that was proud of both the organization and the quarterback and that winning a Super Bowl would be the best revenge ever.

@OccupyDemocrats Good for them, good for him. Take 'em to the super bowl, Colin. That'll be the best revenge ever.

However, not all fans are sure the 34-year-old will get a chance, with one Twitter user saying they will wait and see if the quarterback gets a chance.

@OccupyDemocrats @CarboneSr I’ll be over here in the “wait and see what actually happens” corner.

Will Kaepernick finally get a chance in the NFL?

New England Patriots v San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots v San Francisco 49ers

Going by Davis' comments, there is definitely interest in bringing in the former 49ers star. However, we all know too well that having an interest in a player and signing them are two completely different things.

youtube-cover

Being a backup to Derek Carr would not be the worst thing in the world for the free agent. It would give him something that he has longed for, a chance to be in the NFL again.

It will certainly be a story to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.

Q. Would you like to see Kaepernick back in the league?

