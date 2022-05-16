"They paid a washed-up CB $21m a year but they couldn't pay Davante?" - NFL fans react to Jaire Alexander's massive new contract extension with Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced that star cornerback Jaire Alexander has signed a new four-year, $84 million extension. Alexander will receive $31 million in the first year. The new deal makes him the highest-earning cornerback in the NFL in terms of annual average salary, surpassing Cleveland Browns defender Denzel Ward. The latter earns $21 million per year.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March.

NFL fans are reacting to the news with varied responses. One fan believes Alexander is past his best and the Packers should have used the money to pay Davante Adams.

They payed a washed up cb 21mill a year but they couldn't pay devonte ???

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman believes otherwise and that this was a great move by Green Bay.

Another NFL fan thinks that it is a lot of money for the Packers to pay just for them to lose in the playoffs in 2022.

One fan questioned whether the NFL's salary cap was a real thing after yet another big-money move by Green Bay.

Remember when Green Bay was $45 million over the cap before signing Rodgers? Hard not to think a true cap is a myth. I have zero against Packers. It's all about the cap being a fake rule.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III stated that he loved seeing the news of Alexander's extension and that it was deserved due to his hard work and performance on the field.

One Packers fan tried to remain calm about the defense Green Bay are putting together, labeling it as 'terrifyingly good.'

Johnathon Klink @JohnathonKlink @AdamSchefter @JohnThornton

Packers are kinda piecing together a terrifyingly good defense and I'm doing my best not to get too jacked up about it

The Twitter page of NFL on Prime used a hilarious GIF to illustrate how much money Alexander would be receiving from his new contract.

Another NFL fan believes the Packers are putting together a formidable defense that opposing teams will struggle to put points past.

Hard to see many teams scoring more than 21 against this defense for the next few years. I'm guessing they won't give up more than 14-17 most games.

One NFL fan agreed that Green Bay will have an elite defense next season but questioned whether they would all be able to stay healthy.

The packers defense is going to be elite if they can remain fairly healthy

Another NFL fan pointed out that the Dallas Cowboys have a better cornerback on less money in Trevon Diggs and that by giving all their cap space to a small fraction of the team, the Packers could not keep hold of star receiver Davante Adams.

Cowboys have someone better on a 4 yr/$6 million deal



Packers stay giving all their cap space to a small fraction of the team.

Packers stay giving all their cap space to a small fraction of the team.

That's why they couldn't keep Davante and haven't been able to surround 12 with good enough talent for the past decade.

How good will the Green Bay Packers defense be in 2022?

It's always tricky to predict players' fitness levels and whether or not they can stay healthy. But if their players stay fit, Green Bay will have a defense to be feared in 2022.

With Alexander signing his extension, the Packers have a great trio of cornerbacks, including Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. With Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, and Rashan Gary upfront, they should be able to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which may help the secondary produce turnovers.

Alexander did have his injury concerns in 2021, playing just four games, but if he can stay injury-free and return to his 2020 form, this will be a significant extension.

