"Definition of poverty" - NFL fans react to Packers skipping out on first-round WR

The Green Bay Packers again did not select a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. After seeing Davante Adams traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, many thought it was a no-brainer for the Packers to select one of the highly-talented wideouts.

However, Green Bay chose to use their picks on linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. This created quite the reaction from NFL fans as many expected an offensive weapon to be chosen.

An NFL fan named Luke posted in response to Adam Schefter's tweet that said the Packers had gone 20 years without drafting a wide receiver, tight end, or running back in the first round.

The fan wrote :

"Definition of poverty."

One user asked how much help did Rodgers need.

Another NFL fan said that it explains why the Packers only have two Super Bowls to show for their dominance with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Noah Kaufman @N_KAUF827 @AdamSchefter Explains why they've only one 2 Super Bowls with 2 HOF QBs during the same period.

Another user wrote that the second round is "where it's at" for Green Bay, hinting that the team will add some offensive help in the next round.

One NFL fan wrote that the Packers are horrible at drafting.

A fan named Matt wrote that it is a good thing that there is more than one round for the draft.

Another fan named Matthew replied to Schefter's tweet and wrote that Green Bay had made the playoffs in 16 of those 20 years without drafting a skill position player in the first round.

Matthew Stoner @MatthewStoner @AdamSchefter 16 of those 20 years the Packers have made the playoffs.

A fan named Owen replied that it was clear that there was no value in the Packers picking a receiver that late in the round.

Owen @OwenLaF @AdamSchefter @MoveTheSticks made it pretty damn clear, the value wasn't there for a receiver

One Twitter user wrote that Rodgers should have left the organization when he had the chance.

Hawk @GowanSeason @AdamSchefter Rodgers should've left when he had the chance

Another fan declared that Green Bay would not win the division this year.

Will the Packers get Aaron Rodgers some offensive help?

Rodgers will want some new targets.

They almost have to, don't they? With Adams gone and Marquez Valdes-Scantling now with the Kansas City Chiefs, the receiving room looks relatively thin in Green Bay.

Many of the Mock Drafts have Green Bay taking tight end Trey McBride from Colorado State with the 53rd pick, which will be some help for the offense. Green Bay will then select again with pick 59, where a receiver could be taken.

Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama is the name on everyone's lips, and we know how successful the organization has been drafting receivers in the second round.

Just exactly what Green Bay will choose to do remains uncertain, but they surely need some offensive help, and that, for many, will need to come in the second round.

