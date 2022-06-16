"You can’t hate on someone for doing something important to them" - NFL fans react to player's decision to retire from league to spread teachings of Jesus Christ

NFL player Khari Willis is retiring from the league at just 26 years old. The safety, who has played just three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts since being drafted in 2019, took to Twitter to announce he is stepping away.
As expected, once Willis announced his decision to walk away from the game to pursue his next path, NFL fans were quick to react to the 26-year-old's move.
