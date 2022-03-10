"Absolutely embarrassing" - NFL fans share brutal take on Seahawks Twitter's Russell Wilson trade joke

The Seattle Seahawks traded their longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos after 10 seasons with the team.

After the trade was announced, the Broncos tweeted out a fun GIF featuring a volleyball named Wilson from the Tom Hanks movie Castaway:

In response to Denver's tweet about the nine-time Pro Bowler, Seattle tweeted out this now-deleted post of a clip from Castaway:

Seattle's response to the Broncos Russell Wilson tweet

Daniel Greenberger tweeted: "Yep. Classless. Typical. It just shows [you] the problem [with] Pete Carroll and his arrogant regime. Talking s**t when [you're] like 3-40 in the draft since he got personnel power. Laughable move, results proved it. Russ is all class. Carried that sorry roster over the last 6 years."

Uncle Kev stated: "Absolutely embarrassing. Making jokes about trading away the best player in franchise history is not a good look."

LoveLibra_T tweeted: "Facts. Like wtf?!?"

Joey V asserted: "They trade their super bowl winning QB and then do this......Not sure this was a great move but oh well"

TheDinologist tweeted: "They def didn't think that out"

Jamalszn said: "To trade our best player ever away, then to post this on social media, it's baffling and it's almost like a sick joke."

Tommy G tweeted: "Looks like Russell Wilson isn't the only person who no longer works for the @Seahawks. Fairly certain they just fired their social media manager too"

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman said: "The #Seahawks tweet reached over 82,000 likes earlier but they now deleted it. I assume a lot of Seahawks fans didn't appreciate their team making jokes about losing their franchise QB. Hawks remaining QBs are: Drew Lock Geno Smith Jacob Eason."

Photojournalist Brandon Farris wrote: "Never should have made that tweet in the first place. So wrong and distasteful."

FinallyGaveIn noted: "Such an embarrassing tweet.."

Russell Wilson's career with the Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Wilson was a third-round draft pick by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft, starting 158 games in his decade-long stay with the franchise. Wilson is Seattle's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292).

In his second season as the starting quarterback, he helped Seattle to their second Super Bowl in team history.

They defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48 by 43-8, winning their first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Wilson went 18 of 25 for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

The quarterback and Seattle made it back to the Super Bowl the following season but lost to the New England Patriots by 28 -24.

Come the start of the 2022 season, there will be a new signal-caller for Seattle not named Russell Wilson.

