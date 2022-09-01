"This guy needs to be in prison" , "ARodg was cheesin’ off the perc" - NFL fans share mixed responses to video of Aaron Rodgers apparently being high on Percocet during game against Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to controversial news. The 18-year veteran has made headlines this offseason for calling out his teammates, using psychedelics, and about possibly retiring.

Rodgers made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience recently, and the two discussed a wide range of different topics. One of the most jaw-dropping moments of the entire interview was when Rodgers opened up to Rogan about using percocets during a game.

Fans were quick to scour through his old matches and post-game interviews to find the match. The consensus is that they were successful. There was a postseason interview where Aaron Rodgers seemed a little different to his usual self. He had suffered a knee injury and in the first half only completed three passes for 13 yards. In the second half, he completed 17 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in an epic comeback.

Watch the video below and see for yourself:

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to drugs

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to narcotics. While it was news to many that Rodgers took percocets during a game, he opened up about using psychedelics earlier this offseason.

Rodgers spoke about using ayahuasca in South America recently, stating that it helped him find inner peace with himself. The Green Bay Packers quarterback complimented the narcotic for helping him find himself and repairing past relationships. He spoke on the Aubrey Marcus podcast about how it helped him to love himself and therefore love others more effectively.

Rodgers won't face a suspension for his offseason adventures, as he didn't test positive for any banned substances. It's very likely the NFL would rather he keep these matters to himself, but he seems intent on toeing the line.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to talk himself into trouble before too long.

