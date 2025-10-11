  • home icon
  • NFL
  "Put bro on ice": NFL fans react to Brock Bowers injury update ahead of Raiders vs Titans Week 6 game

“Put bro on ice”: NFL fans react to Brock Bowers injury update ahead of Raiders vs Titans Week 6 game

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:45 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Brock Bowers injury update ahead of Raiders vs Titans Week 6 game - Source: Getty

Brock Bowers has a chance to become one of the faces of the franchise. After a rookie season for the books, some had already put him on that pedestal. If he's going to eventually reach that point, he's going to have to go through some dark times.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter in an Oct. 10 post, Bowers is set to miss Week 6 as the Las Vegas Raiders have ruled him out. Bowers had been dealing with a knee injury, and at least in the short term, appears to have his hands full with the issue.

NFL fans reacted to the news in droves, with many mourning his loss for their fantasy team. Others called for the Raiders to rest him for the season after the team's cold start.

More fans chimed in, with many siding with Bowers in keeping him on the sideline.

"I wouldn't play him either. Have you SEEN this team?" one said.
"Wow, hope he recover quickly," another said.
"Usage was wayy to high last yr, let that man rest this season," one added.

After totalling 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, 2025 has been a different tone entirely. Bowers has played in five games this season, averaging 56.25 yards per contest. Heading into mid-October, Brock Bowers is still looking for his first touchdown.

Brock Bowers injury troubles one of two key sources of offensive concern

Brock Bowers at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Brock Bowers at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

While Brock Bowers' injury hurts in the short term, the Las Vegas Raiders have every reason to be confident they will have the tight end long-term.

The same cannot be said of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers was openly discontent about his situation in Las Vegas, heading into a contract year. The Raiders never paid up, and with the season already seemingly on its last legs and the trade deadline approaching in the distance, all eyes are on the team to see what it wants to do. A trade might be seemingly in the cards.

If Meyers doesn't finish the season with Las Vegas, it sets the stage to put more pressure on Bowers to attempt to salvage the second half of the season. After facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, the Raiders are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19.

At 1-4, the Raiders are in danger of falling to 1-5, which could put them in the bottom two teams in the NFL. At that point, many Raiders fans might turn their attention toward the NFL Draft in April.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
