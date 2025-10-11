“Put bro on ice”: NFL fans react to Brock Bowers injury update ahead of Raiders vs Titans Week 6 game

Brock Bowers has a chance to become one of the faces of the franchise. After a rookie season for the books, some had already put him on that pedestal. If he's going to eventually reach that point, he's going to have to go through some dark times.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter in an Oct. 10 post, Bowers is set to miss Week 6 as the Las Vegas Raiders have ruled him out. Bowers had been dealing with a knee injury, and at least in the short term, appears to have his hands full with the issue.NFL fans reacted to the news in droves, with many mourning his loss for their fantasy team. Others called for the Raiders to rest him for the season after the team's cold start.More fans chimed in, with many siding with Bowers in keeping him on the sideline.&quot;I wouldn't play him either. Have you SEEN this team?&quot; one said.&quot;Wow, hope he recover quickly,&quot; another said.&quot;Usage was wayy to high last yr, let that man rest this season,&quot; one added.After totalling 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, 2025 has been a different tone entirely. Bowers has played in five games this season, averaging 56.25 yards per contest. Heading into mid-October, Brock Bowers is still looking for his first touchdown.Brock Bowers injury troubles one of two key sources of offensive concernBrock Bowers at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: GettyWhile Brock Bowers' injury hurts in the short term, the Las Vegas Raiders have every reason to be confident they will have the tight end long-term.The same cannot be said of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.Meyers was openly discontent about his situation in Las Vegas, heading into a contract year. The Raiders never paid up, and with the season already seemingly on its last legs and the trade deadline approaching in the distance, all eyes are on the team to see what it wants to do. A trade might be seemingly in the cards.If Meyers doesn't finish the season with Las Vegas, it sets the stage to put more pressure on Bowers to attempt to salvage the second half of the season. After facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, the Raiders are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 19.At 1-4, the Raiders are in danger of falling to 1-5, which could put them in the bottom two teams in the NFL. At that point, many Raiders fans might turn their attention toward the NFL Draft in April.