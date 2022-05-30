"I don't always agree with you but the love you have for your brother is priceless" - NFL fans applaud Shannon Sharpe for his touching gesture towards brother Sterling

Shannon Sharpe gave his brother, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, one of his Super Bowl rings in a moving gesture. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the gesture by Shannon towards his brother Sterling.

This fan said that while he doesn't always agree with Shannon, the love that he has for his brother is priceless.

Joe Murray @JoeMurr13912417 @JAKIBSports @ShannonSharpe @REllisSports @RealDGunn @bbrooks72NBCS Shannon I don't always agree with you but the love you have for your brother is priceless and respectful. Sterling is blessed to have you and vice versa!! Family first!! @JAKIBSports @ShannonSharpe @REllisSports @RealDGunn @bbrooks72NBCS Shannon I don't always agree with you but the love you have for your brother is priceless and respectful. Sterling is blessed to have you and vice versa!! Family first!!

Another fan commented that she loves the story of struggle that the Sharpe family has endured. The fan continues on to say that both Shannon and Sterling are role models for her sons and grandsons.

Jackie Ryan @JackieRyan6 @JAKIBSports @ShannonSharpe @REllisSports @RealDGunn @bbrooks72NBCS I love your story of struggle and family! You are total role models for so many including my sons who played and grandsons who play now! God Bless! Grammy, mother of 6, grandmother of 2o and great grama of 2! It’s a good life and full of football! Love you guys! @JAKIBSports @ShannonSharpe @REllisSports @RealDGunn @bbrooks72NBCS I love your story of struggle and family! You are total role models for so many including my sons who played and grandsons who play now! God Bless! Grammy, mother of 6, grandmother of 2o and great grama of 2! It’s a good life and full of football! Love you guys!

This fan simply described the two brothers as Hall of Famers.

Here, this fan said that respect is something that cannot be taught.

Another fan simply said: "That's BLACK LOVE"

The Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed tweeted that his older brother is his hero.

A Detroit Lions fan said that the older Sharpe brother was a beast while playing for Green Bay and that he respects him despite hating the Packers.

Tim Clark @ClarkTim005 @ShannonSharpe Dude was a beast! I hate Packers but respect the hell out of Sterling’s game. @ShannonSharpe Dude was a beast! I hate Packers but respect the hell out of Sterling’s game.

Another fan tweeted that the love Shannon and Sterling have for each other is something he wishes he had, especially while growing up.

₱Ɇ₵Ø₴ⱤØ฿ @pecosROB @ShannonSharpe The love Shannon and Sterling have for each other - man I wish i had a brother like that! Especially while growing up! @ShannonSharpe The love Shannon and Sterling have for each other - man I wish i had a brother like that! Especially while growing up!

This fan commented that her two sons are bffs too and always have each other's backs like Shannon and Sterling.

Trixie True @TrueTrixie @ShannonSharpe My 2 sons are bffs too and always have each other’s back I just love this @ShannonSharpe My 2 sons are bffs too and always have each other’s back I just love this 💕💕

Another sports fan tweeted a quote from Shannon's Hall of Fame speech about how he was the second-best player in his family.

Anthony Testi @Big_Hoss04 @ShannonSharpe Best HOF speech of all time Shannon. “I’m the only player of 267 men that have walked through this building to my left… that can honestly say this. I’m the only pro football player that’s in the Hall of Fame.. and I’m the 2nd best player that’s in my family” @ShannonSharpe Best HOF speech of all time Shannon. “I’m the only player of 267 men that have walked through this building to my left… that can honestly say this. I’m the only pro football player that’s in the Hall of Fame.. and I’m the 2nd best player that’s in my family” ❤️

NFL Careers of Shannon Sharpe and Sterling Sharpe

Sterling Sharpe (#84) with the Packers standing with his younger brother Shannon Sharpe. Source: Denver Broncos

Sterling Sharpe was drafted by the Packers with the seventh overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. He played all seven seasons of his career in the league with Green Bay. Of those seven seasons, he had five seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving.

Sterling led the league in 1992 with 1,461 receiving yards, 108 receptions, and 13 touchdowns. The wideout was also a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with the Packers.

He's third in Packers franchise history in career receiving yards (8,134) and receptions (595) while being fourth in touchdown catches (69).

Shannon Sharpe was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh-round of the 1990 NFL Draft. The tight end played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Broncos (1990 - 1999), making the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time All-Pro. He won two Super Bowls in that stretch (1997 and 1998 seasons).

He spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he won his third Super Bowl ring in the 2000 season before returning to Denver for the last two seasons of his career.

Needless to say, the love that both Shannon Sharpe and Sterling Sharpe have for one another is, like their respective NFL careers, Hall of Fame worthy.

