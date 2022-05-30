"I don't always agree with you but the love you have for your brother is priceless" - NFL fans applaud Shannon Sharpe for his touching gesture towards brother Sterling

Shannon Sharpe gave his brother, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, one of his Super Bowl rings in a moving gesture. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the gesture by Shannon towards his brother Sterling.
This fan said that while he doesn't always agree with Shannon, the love that he has for his brother is priceless.
Another fan commented that she loves the story of struggle that the Sharpe family has endured. The fan continues on to say that both Shannon and Sterling are role models for her sons and grandsons.
This fan simply described the two brothers as Hall of Famers.
Here, this fan said that respect is something that cannot be taught.
Another fan simply said: "That's BLACK LOVE"
The Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed tweeted that his older brother is his hero.
A Detroit Lions fan said that the older Sharpe brother was a beast while playing for Green Bay and that he respects him despite hating the Packers.
Another fan tweeted that the love Shannon and Sterling have for each other is something he wishes he had, especially while growing up.
This fan commented that her two sons are bffs too and always have each other's backs like Shannon and Sterling.
Another sports fan tweeted a quote from Shannon's Hall of Fame speech about how he was the second-best player in his family.
NFL Careers of Shannon Sharpe and Sterling Sharpe
Sterling Sharpe was drafted by the Packers with the seventh overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. He played all seven seasons of his career in the league with Green Bay. Of those seven seasons, he had five seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving.
Sterling led the league in 1992 with 1,461 receiving yards, 108 receptions, and 13 touchdowns. The wideout was also a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with the Packers.
He's third in Packers franchise history in career receiving yards (8,134) and receptions (595) while being fourth in touchdown catches (69).
Shannon Sharpe was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh-round of the 1990 NFL Draft. The tight end played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Broncos (1990 - 1999), making the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time All-Pro. He won two Super Bowls in that stretch (1997 and 1998 seasons).
He spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he won his third Super Bowl ring in the 2000 season before returning to Denver for the last two seasons of his career.
Needless to say, the love that both Shannon Sharpe and Sterling Sharpe have for one another is, like their respective NFL careers, Hall of Fame worthy.