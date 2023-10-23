Remember when Jalen Carter was one of the most divisive prospects of the 2023 NFL draft?

On one hand, he was unbelievably talented and athletic as a defensive tackle, helping the Georgia Bulldogs win consecutive collegiate titles. On the other, he was involved in a massive vehicular accident after the celebratory party that killed one of his teammates and a staffer, casting doubts over his off-field character.

And that was what some fans reminded themselves of when Carter, now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, flopped after being hit in the chest by Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson on Sunday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the moment in the video below.

Expand Tweet

Some of the reactions to the incident can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A recap of Jalen Carter's vehicular accident and its aftermath

Those first three comments must have surely not forgotten Jalen Carter's legal troubles before he was drafted.

The Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle had already been cited thrice for driving violations during the fall semester, but none of them were too serious. But that all changed at midnight on January 15.

According to police, Carter and staffer Chandler LeCroy were on their way from the championship party in East Athens when they decided to street race. The latter subsequently missed a right turn and ended up crashing at 83 mph, and she and Kevin Willock, a teammate of the former, died instantly. (An autopsy later revealed that she was drunk over twice the legal limit, at 0.197.)

On March 1, 2023, the same day as the NFL Draft Combine, an arrest warrant was issued against Carter for reckless driving and street racing in relation to the accident. Later that night, he turned himself in and was released on a $4,000 bond. He would plead no contest and receive the following penalties:

Twelve month's probation

A $1,000 fine

Eighty hours of community service

Completion of a driving course

He would eventually comment on his involvement during a Real Sports episode on agent Drew Rosenhaus:

"I feel like it's going to matter a little bit because NFL teams look deep into your life. It could've been something I did back in elementary (school), I'm pretty sure they'd know. So, this coming out at the time it did come out, I'm pretty sure it's going to affect a little bit."

Meanwhile, civil lawsuits against the ninth overall pick and the UGA athletic association were filed by Willock's father, Dave Sr., and Victoria Bowles, another staffer who was seriously injured in the accident but survived.