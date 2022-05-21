"Imagine being mad at a PLAYER for getting TRADED by an organization" - NFL world rallies in support of AJ Brown after receiving threats from Titans fans

AJ Brown is receiving death threats from Tennessee Titans fans after being traded by the team to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. NFL fans took to social media to back up the new Eagles wide receiver.
This Philadelphia Eagles fan said, "imagine being mad at a player for getting traded by an organization." The fan also said that "if a player outperforms a contract and seeks a raise, they're greedy. Underperform a contract and don't restructure, they're greedy":
Another Eagles fan said people who are hating the receiver because he left their favorite team after he did everything for them aren't real fans:
A Titans fan said that the wideout doesn't have to explain himself and to not let these so-called fans bother you as real fans appreciate what he did for Tennessee:
Another Titans fan said that Titans fans need to move on at this point, saying he cannot be mad at the receiver for doing what he thinks is best for his family:
This fan said people take things way too seriously these days and that people are unpredictable. The fan also stated that Brown didn't have to make a public statement and that people just need to be respectful:
Another Titans fan noted that there are plenty of Titans fans who understand that the NFL is a business, and if some don't understand it, they need to figure it out their own business:
Another Eagles fan tells the wideout that the fanbase has his back:
A Titans fan said that they have the receiver's biggest rookie card collection and that he'll be missed as a Titans player but welcomes a return to the team in the future:
A New York Giants fan stated that he respects Brown even more. The Giants fan also said that, while he's not looking forward to him dropping multiple touchdowns game in and game out, he respects and admires the receiver:
This Las Vegas Raiders fan commented that the receiver is doing what he needs to do for his family and that they will love you until you make a decision for yourself:
AJ Brown and his time with the Titans
The receiver spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Tennessee, who drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. With Tennessee, he had 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns.
The former Ole Miss wideout finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award voting in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in the 2020 season.
Brown was traded by the Titans to the Eagles this offseason, and we'll see how the 24-year-old will fare in his first season this year.