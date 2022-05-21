"Imagine being mad at a PLAYER for getting TRADED by an organization" - NFL world rallies in support of AJ Brown after receiving threats from Titans fans

AJ Brown is receiving death threats from Tennessee Titans fans after being traded by the team to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. NFL fans took to social media to back up the new Eagles wide receiver.

This Philadelphia Eagles fan said, "imagine being mad at a player for getting traded by an organization." The fan also said that "if a player outperforms a contract and seeks a raise, they're greedy. Underperform a contract and don't restructure, they're greedy":

They can't win! Outperform a contract and ask for a raise and they're greedy. Underperform a contract and don't restructure, they're greedy.



#FlyEaglesFly @DB_5trey Imagine being mad at a PLAYER for getting TRADED by an organization.They can't win! Outperform a contract and ask for a raise and they're greedy. Underperform a contract and don't restructure, they're greedy. @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Imagine being mad at a PLAYER for getting TRADED by an organization.They can't win! Outperform a contract and ask for a raise and they're greedy. Underperform a contract and don't restructure, they're greedy. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/355AmO8ImY

Another Eagles fan said people who are hating the receiver because he left their favorite team after he did everything for them aren't real fans:

Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey People hating on a man because he left their favorite team after he did EVERYTHING for them are not REAL FANS @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey People hating on a man because he left their favorite team after he did EVERYTHING for them are not REAL FANS

A Titans fan said that the wideout doesn't have to explain himself and to not let these so-called fans bother you as real fans appreciate what he did for Tennessee:

@DB_5trey Bro you gone and in another city on another team, you don't have to explain yourself. Don't let these so called "fans" bother you. Real fans appreciate what you did here and thank you for that.Move on, go ball out.Thank you for what you did for the #Titans . Best of luck. @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Bro you gone and in another city on another team, you don't have to explain yourself. Don't let these so called "fans" bother you. Real fans appreciate what you did here and thank you for that. Move on, go ball out.Thank you for what you did for the #Titans. Best of luck.✌

Another Titans fan said that Titans fans need to move on at this point, saying he cannot be mad at the receiver for doing what he thinks is best for his family:

Eric N @ENTitans2020 @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Titans fans need to just move on at this point. I can’t be mad at a mad for doing what he thinks is best for his family. On another note, @DB_5trey , you remember rolling up to Starbucks looking for a troll? That’s what AJ is trying to avoid. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Titans fans need to just move on at this point. I can’t be mad at a mad for doing what he thinks is best for his family. On another note, @DB_5trey , you remember rolling up to Starbucks looking for a troll? That’s what AJ is trying to avoid. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This fan said people take things way too seriously these days and that people are unpredictable. The fan also stated that Brown didn't have to make a public statement and that people just need to be respectful:

People take things way too seriously these days, and people are totally unpredictable.

You shouldn't have to make a public statement, people just point blank, be respectful. @DB_5trey Very eloquently said!People take things way too seriously these days, and people are totally unpredictable.You shouldn't have to make a public statement, people just point blank, be respectful. @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Very eloquently said!People take things way too seriously these days, and people are totally unpredictable.You shouldn't have to make a public statement, people just point blank, be respectful.

Another Titans fan noted that there are plenty of Titans fans who understand that the NFL is a business, and if some don't understand it, they need to figure it out their own business:

GoTitansGo!! @ukJONky @1kalwaysopen_ @MickeyRyan1045 @DB_5trey There are plenty of us who understand this is a business and if some don’t they need to figure out they’re own business. Just remember there’s a small circle anywhere you go that’s got their own problems and project it on others. Will always appreciate everything you gave to Nash @1kalwaysopen_ @MickeyRyan1045 @DB_5trey There are plenty of us who understand this is a business and if some don’t they need to figure out they’re own business. Just remember there’s a small circle anywhere you go that’s got their own problems and project it on others. Will always appreciate everything you gave to Nash

Another Eagles fan tells the wideout that the fanbase has his back:

A Titans fan said that they have the receiver's biggest rookie card collection and that he'll be missed as a Titans player but welcomes a return to the team in the future:

Brandon @itsyaboibmang @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey I still got the biggest AJ Brown rookie card collection there is. You'll be missed as a Titan but if you ever want to come back I'm here for it. @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey I still got the biggest AJ Brown rookie card collection there is. You'll be missed as a Titan but if you ever want to come back I'm here for it.

A New York Giants fan stated that he respects Brown even more. The Giants fan also said that, while he's not looking forward to him dropping multiple touchdowns game in and game out, he respects and admires the receiver:

Michael Kuty @KutyMichael @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Every time I see you or read something like this, it makes me respect you even more. I’m a Giants’ fan, so I’m not looking forward to you dropping multiple TD’s on them game in and game out, but you have my admiration and my respect always. @1kalwaysopen_ @DB_5trey Every time I see you or read something like this, it makes me respect you even more. I’m a Giants’ fan, so I’m not looking forward to you dropping multiple TD’s on them game in and game out, but you have my admiration and my respect always. 🙌

This Las Vegas Raiders fan commented that the receiver is doing what he needs to do for his family and that they will love you until you make a decision for yourself:

AJ Brown and his time with the Titans

Brown played the first three seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans

The receiver spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Tennessee, who drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. With Tennessee, he had 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns.

The former Ole Miss wideout finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award voting in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in the 2020 season.

Brown was traded by the Titans to the Eagles this offseason, and we'll see how the 24-year-old will fare in his first season this year.

