"What’s even the point of this trash" - NFL fans thrash dull and uneventful Pro Bowl

Every season the NFL Pro Bowl takes place with players elected, playing in a game that showcases their abilities while also having fun at the same time.

Unfortunately for some NFL fans, the Pro Bowl has lost its shine over the years, with the game itself resembling more of a walk-through than an actual game. Players rarely tackle with ferosicity and it is often not pleasing on the eye.

Fans have taken to Twitter to vent their disappointment and frustration at what the Pro Bowl has become as a spectacle, with Matt Scheneidman, a beat writer for The Athletic who covers the Packers, tweeting what's the point of the Pro Bowl.

"What's even the point of this Pro Bowl trash," he wrote.

Fans over poor Pro Bowl showing

For years, the Pro Bowl has been a source for entertainment as the best players showcase their abilities in "game-like situations. However, a recent trend has seen several players either opt out of participating either through injury or lack of want to play.

This has led to "back-up" players being brought in to the AFC and NFC teams. Given the lack of proper competition during the actual game, fans have taken to Twitter to detail exactly what they think of this year's Pro Bowl and it is less than complimentary.

One fan wrote that it was the first time watching the game in three or four years and it didn't take long for them to turn the game off.

Another user tweeted regarding the game and stated that it was worse than what they remember the game to be.

A user by the name of Pagel The Pizza Maker that he does not care about the game and is instead, going to binge watch a TV Show called Reacher.

The anger and frustration kept coming with another fan tweeting to end the "crap game" and just do the skills competition that was held before the game.

In what will be a direct shot at the NFL's ego, one user wrote that the game is worse than the NBA's All-Star game.

The tweets kept coming, with one user writing that they didn't know why players would even attend to play the game.

Now comes perhaps one that hits close to home for the league, star defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted that he has seen team walkthroughs that are more intense than the actual game he was watching.

One user simply tweeted that the whole concept of the game is a joke.

A user by the name of Caleb said that watching the game is like watching glue dry in what is a scathing take on the entire event.

With the fans of the NFL clearly having strong opinions on what is a showpiece even for the league, some are clearly happy that the game only comes around once a year. Even that might be too quick for some.

