"The Last Choke" - NFL fans mercilessly troll Aaron Rodgers after 49ers defeat 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers crashed out of the NFL playoffs after a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night.

For a team and quarterback that promised so much in the post-season after clinching the NFC's No. 1 one seed with a 13-4 regular-season record, things didn't go to plan for the Packers.

Fans on Twitter did not hold back as they let their feelings be known about Rodgers' performance.

A Twitter account called Vikings Central made sure to drive the point home as they wrote "The. Last. Choke." over a picture of Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The NFL Memes account did not pull any punches when giving their analysis of the performance, making reference to a previous pre-season quote by the Green Bay quarterback.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Just to be clear… Aaron Rodgers wasn’t eliminated. He’s just immunized from the Super Bowl. Just to be clear… Aaron Rodgers wasn’t eliminated. He’s just immunized from the Super Bowl.

Another went down the same route, poking fun at previous comments from Rodgers when he threatened to boycott the Super Bowl.

Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal I guess Aaron Rodgers decided to boycott the Super Bowl after all. I guess Aaron Rodgers decided to boycott the Super Bowl after all.

Yet another account did the same, making reference to when the quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show wearing a hoodie with the words 'cancel culture' crossed out.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again

Co-host of Undisputed, Skip Bayless gave his feelings on what he saw, calling the quarterback overhyped and overrated.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless AARON RODGERS, 4-TIME MVP, IS NOW 7-9 IN THE PLAYOFFS SINCE HE WON THAT ONE SUPER BOWL 11 YEARS AGO. OVERHYPED, OVERRATED. AARON RODGERS, 4-TIME MVP, IS NOW 7-9 IN THE PLAYOFFS SINCE HE WON THAT ONE SUPER BOWL 11 YEARS AGO. OVERHYPED, OVERRATED.

Bayless' co-host and NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe also took a dig while congratulating San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Rodgers won’t have to worry about being Covid tested next wk or ppl trying to silence him. After this embarrassing lost. He’ll disappear and silence himself. Happy for Kyle and the 9ers. Rodgers won’t have to worry about being Covid tested next wk or ppl trying to silence him. After this embarrassing lost. He’ll disappear and silence himself. Happy for Kyle and the 9ers. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Some chose to use cold, hard facts, and given that Tom Brady hasn't played in the NFC for two seasons yet, this stat is mind-boggling given the fact that Rodgers has played his entire 17-year career in the conference.

Clayton Sayfie @CSayf23 Reminder that Tom Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rodgers Reminder that Tom Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rodgers

It wasn't just fans of the other 31 teams in the NFL who took aim at the quarterback, Packers fans themselves weren't happy with their No. 12.

Tyler @TylerHerrick the packers maxed out their credit card to give the guy who begged for help, some help-



and he didn’t show up the packers maxed out their credit card to give the guy who begged for help, some help- and he didn’t show up

After finally giving the quarterback a defense to work with, one Packers fan still blames Green Bay's No. 12.

Tim Backes @timbackes Just kills me that for years we begged for a strong defense to pair with Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs and when we finally get it, Rodgers delivers a massive choke job. Just kills me that for years we begged for a strong defense to pair with Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs and when we finally get it, Rodgers delivers a massive choke job.

What next for Aaron Rodgers?

Many have speculated that the Packers quarterback played his last game in Green Bay after the devastating loss, and he wasn't sure what decision he would make when questioned following the defeat.

Speaking after the game on his own future, the veteran signal caller said:

"I'm going to take some time and have conversations with folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision."

"I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," he added. "So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months."

Only time will tell if Aaron Rodgers plays another snap in Green Bay, or anywhere else in the NFL for that matter. But fans will always wonder if he has underachieved in his career after only winning one Super Bowl given his elite throwing ability and talent.

