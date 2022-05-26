×
"Maybe in the XFL" - NFL fans troll Sam Darnold over recent comments of potentially being best quarterback in the league           

Carolina Panthers quarteback Sam Darnold will try to prove himself in 2022
derekschndr2
derekschndr2
Modified May 26, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Feature

Sam Darnold has been hinting at his potential for years now. The Carolina Panthers quarterback unfortunately had his season cut short last year. Before that, he was under center for the New York Jets. He was drafted by the Jets in 2018, at number three overall.

The quarterback is yet to play a full season in his career. Plagued by injuries and subjected to one of the worst run teams in the NFL, many thought Darnold could have a breakout year with the Panthers. But that was not to be.

In a statement to Charlotte Observer reporter Scott Fowler, in what was no doubt supposed to be a show of confidence, Darnold made a bold claim that the Twitter trolls jumped on right away.

"I'm confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league."- Sam Darnoldvia @scott_fowler https://t.co/t3AqeqtPPU

And that's where the roast began. This user suggested that he would be if he changed his surroundings:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler Maybe in the XFL https://t.co/VrrKBERTk7

With all the talented quarterbacks in the league, it appears no one besides Darnold believes he can be the best:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler He said this last year https://t.co/s3okgYH5ZR

Some have already written him off:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler Top 5 busts in NFL history:1) Ryan Leaf2) JaMarcus Russell 3) Tony Mandarich4) Johnny Manziel5) Sam Darnold

This user thinks confidence is key:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler I’m confident that I may one day be a pro tennis player…..but it’s not going to happen.

These users clearly have doubts too:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler https://t.co/j6LKkFhdmI
@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler https://t.co/wDGw86jcrx
@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler https://t.co/rxZBWGKedY
@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler Is he serious? https://t.co/8mXU1W48Iw

To put it even more dramatically:

@NFLonCBS @scott_fowler https://t.co/jzFmaj8R6Q

The quarterback left himself open to those comments. in his defense, the Jets didn’t exactly put pieces around him and the Panthers were missing their biggest playmaker last year in Christian McCaffrey.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Sam Darnold has a long way to go before he can be considered one of the best in the league

Even with McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly on the shortlist of possible Super Bowl candidates. Tom Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has only exacerbated this as the defending NFC South champions will no doubt make another run for a Super Bowl win.

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost Matt Ryan, but they’re hopeful Marcus Mariota can step take the lead in 2022. As for the New Orleans Saints, They’ll ride with Jameis Winston again this year and hope he can stay healthy for the full season.

Realistically, the best Carolina can hope for is to have a winning season and stay healthy.

The Carolina quarterback has big shoes to fill. Although Cam Newton has fallen off as of late, he has been the face of the franchise for many years. An MVP winner, Newton even led the team to the Super Bowl. Is the former Jet capable of such feats? Only time will tell.

