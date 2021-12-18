NFL fans aren't shy about voicing their opinions on Twitter and social media in general. On Friday, the NFL announced that three games had been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Fans weren't happy as COVID protocols have been a hot-button issue as of late.

Nonetheless, fans of six teams will have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to watch their teams. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will play Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team will play Tuesday. As will the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

As a result of the Omicron variant, the infection rate has spiked across the NFL and all sports.

NFL fans tweet their outrage over games being rescheduled due to COVID

NFL fans were responding to tweets from players around the league who voiced their displeasure with the NFL. Some fans were upset the NFL waited until the day before the game to reschedule the Browns versus Raiders tilt.

Hans Grosse @guten_tag___ @_willcompton They really waited until the moment you guys were about to board the buses to leave. All week long NFL said “no plans to reschedule” now this today????? @_willcompton They really waited until the moment you guys were about to board the buses to leave. All week long NFL said “no plans to reschedule” now this today?????

The Browns had 25 players and coaches on their staff placed on the COVID-19 list Friday. An NFL roster only allows for 53 players, so the Browns are down almost half of their entire roster. NFL fans can be frustrated. But that type of competitive disadvantage is staggering.

The NFL's official statement didn't calm down fans who were upset over their decision. The NFL's statement reads,

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league."

Some fans still believe the NFL is simply nitpicking and playing favoritism. But the Rams also have 25 players on their COVID list like the Browns. Washington's outbreak is just as severe, and one would think that many players testing positive makes for an unsafe environment to play in.

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93 What are the NFL's thresholds and guidelines for postponing games due to COVID moving forward?



Or will they just handpick whatever teams they feel sorry enough for to postpone? 🤨 What are the NFL's thresholds and guidelines for postponing games due to COVID moving forward?Or will they just handpick whatever teams they feel sorry enough for to postpone? 🤨

Other NFL fans had a more comical take on the NFL's current COVID crisis and poked fun at the seemingly ever-changing mandate.

Reminiscences of an American Capitalist @4Awesometweet Breaking: NFL will postpone some games until all viewers watching at home are triple vaxxed



😉 Breaking: NFL will postpone some games until all viewers watching at home are triple vaxxed 😉

The NFL is going to have the impossible task of juggling COVID. The majority of the league is vaccinated. But the Omicron variant is significantly more contagious and it doesn't look like it's going away before the conclusion of this season.

Being flexible is how we survived the first wave of the pandemic. Flexibility is still needed, as the NFL isn't out of the woods yet.

