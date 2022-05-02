“You really did Philly like that?” - NFL fans react to Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, adding the incredible talent to their secondary. NFL fans took to the internet to share their thoughts on the signing.

This NFL fan said he still respects the safety despite signing with the Saints and not the Philadelphia Eagles:

Booda D @BOODA_D @Mathieu_Era Daaaaamn big dawg you really did philly like that? Still much respect tho @Mathieu_Era Daaaaamn big dawg you really did philly like that? Still much respect tho

This Kansas City Chiefs fan thanked the safety for his time with the team:

A Saints fan says with the addition of the 29-year-old, the New Orleans defense will be great:

Zach @Kane8227 @NFL @Mathieu_Era @Saints This defense is gonna be sick!! You think Tom Brady hated this defense before? Just wait @NFL @Mathieu_Era @Saints This defense is gonna be sick!! You think Tom Brady hated this defense before? Just wait

One Chiefs fan hates to see him leave Kansas City but does understand:

This huge New Orleans fan says that the Honey Badger is coming back home:

Another New Orleans fan stated her excitement as she's been a fan of his since he played at LSU:

An Eagles fan questions why he signed with the Saints:

MrStevenMSmithTP @Stevenmsmith14 @RapSheet How is that a perfect spot? That's gonna be a bad team. Makes no sense @RapSheet How is that a perfect spot? That's gonna be a bad team. Makes no sense

This fan of the Los Angeles Rams chimed in to say that the safety will not win another championship:

Jon Alejandro @NFCWestKings @RapSheet Go get the bag bro we all know it’s the last and only thing the saints can offer, aint no way you getting another championship lol @RapSheet Go get the bag bro we all know it’s the last and only thing the saints can offer, aint no way you getting another championship lol

Yet another Chiefs fan said she wishes the safety well in the future:

Barbara Theurer @theurerb1 @RapSheet While I would have liked to say Tyrann return to the Chiefs, I will be happy for him and support him. He's been my favorite player in years as I don't get to attached. I wish him well. @Mathieu_Era @RapSheet While I would have liked to say Tyrann return to the Chiefs, I will be happy for him and support him. He's been my favorite player in years as I don't get to attached. I wish him well. @Mathieu_Era

This New York Giants fan stated that Eagles fans are in shambles after the safety didn't sign with the team:

Mathieu Comes Home to New Orleans

The safety as a member of the LSU Tigers

The third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft will now return home to the city in which he was born and raised. He also played his collegiate career in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for LSU..

Last season for the Chiefs, he led the team with three interceptions, six passes defended and 76 tackles. As Twitter has shown, Mathieu was a real fan-favorite with the Chiefs and will be missed by both fans and the team alike. The popular safety will undoubtedly build a great rapport with the fans in New Orleans as the Saints look to improve on last season's performance.

Last year, the Saints finished second in the NFC South with a record of 9-8. With Jameis Winston returning from his long-term injury and Mathieu signing in free agency, New Orleans fans will be feeling optimistic. We will see the three-time All-Pro safety suit up for the Saints with the 2022 season starts.

