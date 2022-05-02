×
Create
Notifications

“You really did Philly like that?” - NFL fans react to Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints

S Tyrann Mathieu now a member of the New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu now a member of the New Orleans Saints
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Feature

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, adding the incredible talent to their secondary. NFL fans took to the internet to share their thoughts on the signing.

This NFL fan said he still respects the safety despite signing with the Saints and not the Philadelphia Eagles:

@Mathieu_Era Daaaaamn big dawg you really did philly like that? Still much respect tho

This Kansas City Chiefs fan thanked the safety for his time with the team:

@NFL @Mathieu_Era @Saints Congrats @Mathieu_Era Thanks for everything you did with the Chiefs. Well deserved

A Saints fan says with the addition of the 29-year-old, the New Orleans defense will be great:

@NFL @Mathieu_Era @Saints This defense is gonna be sick!! You think Tom Brady hated this defense before? Just wait

One Chiefs fan hates to see him leave Kansas City but does understand:

@NFL @Mathieu_Era @Saints Hate to see him gone but I get it, he's back home

This huge New Orleans fan says that the Honey Badger is coming back home:

@TheSaintsWire @DillySanders The honey badger is coming home! #WhoDat #NOLA #GeauxTigers #Saints 🖤⚜️

Another New Orleans fan stated her excitement as she's been a fan of his since he played at LSU:

@PittBruh @TheSaintsWire I’m so happy right now!!! I’ve been a fan of his since he was at @LSUfootball!! Can’t wait to get that 7 jersey! I’ll be wearing his abs @demario__davis #WhoDat
youtube-cover

An Eagles fan questions why he signed with the Saints:

@RapSheet How is that a perfect spot? That's gonna be a bad team. Makes no sense

This fan of the Los Angeles Rams chimed in to say that the safety will not win another championship:

@RapSheet Go get the bag bro we all know it’s the last and only thing the saints can offer, aint no way you getting another championship lol

Yet another Chiefs fan said she wishes the safety well in the future:

@RapSheet While I would have liked to say Tyrann return to the Chiefs, I will be happy for him and support him. He's been my favorite player in years as I don't get to attached. I wish him well. @Mathieu_Era

This New York Giants fan stated that Eagles fans are in shambles after the safety didn't sign with the team:

@RapSheet eagles fans in shambles

Mathieu Comes Home to New Orleans

The safety as a member of the LSU Tigers
The safety as a member of the LSU Tigers

The third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft will now return home to the city in which he was born and raised. He also played his collegiate career in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for LSU..

youtube-cover

Last season for the Chiefs, he led the team with three interceptions, six passes defended and 76 tackles. As Twitter has shown, Mathieu was a real fan-favorite with the Chiefs and will be missed by both fans and the team alike. The popular safety will undoubtedly build a great rapport with the fans in New Orleans as the Saints look to improve on last season's performance.

Also Read Article Continues below

Last year, the Saints finished second in the NFC South with a record of 9-8. With Jameis Winston returning from his long-term injury and Mathieu signing in free agency, New Orleans fans will be feeling optimistic. We will see the three-time All-Pro safety suit up for the Saints with the 2022 season starts.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will the Saints make the playoffs?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी