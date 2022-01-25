"How is that not taunting?" - NFL fans furious over refs' controversial call on Tyreek Hill 

In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Yet his solid stat line was not the subject of talk surrounding the three-time All-Pro player.

He threw up his signature peace sign on his way to the end zone on a 64-yard play to put the Chiefs up 33-29 in the fourth quarter versus the Buffalo Bills.

Fans took note of this, saying the gesture should have been a taunting penalty, according to NFL rules. Needless to say, twitter let it be known how the officials missed this call.

NFL Fans Upset Over Missed Call on Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

One fan named J. Peter Griffin on Twitter asked CBS Sports outright how Hill's gesture was not deemed to be taunting.

Art Stapleton, who covers the New York Giants beat for USA Today, also noted Hill's signature gesture and was seemingly bemused as to why the wideout received no taunting penalty.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton . No taunting penalty. Hmmm Tyreek Hill threw up the. No taunting penalty. Hmmm Tyreek Hill threw up the ✌️. No taunting penalty. Hmmm

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler makes the point that the league has appeared to handout taunting penalties all year. But apparently the NFL won't penalize Tyreek Hill's peace sign.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler makes the point that the league has appeared to handout taunting penalties all year. But apparently the NFL won't penalize Tyreek Hill's peace sign, tweeting "League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won't with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline."

John Whitcar is a site contributor for Pride of Detroit, which is dedicated to the Detroit Lions. He tweeted out saying:

"I hope the NFL stops calling taunting in the playoffs," noting that Hill's touchdown was clearly taunting. Further going on to say that the NFL cannot justify calling taunting again in the playoffs if they didn't call that one.

John Whiticar @Whiticar I hope the NFL stops calling taunting in the playoffs.



"I hope the NFL stops calling taunting in the playoffs," noting that Hill's touchdown had blatant taunting. Further going on to say that the NFL cannot justify calling taunting again in the playoffs if they didn't call that one.

Hansky has the caption "Taunting on Tyreek Hill?" with the John Travolta GIF from the movie Pulp Fiction, where the actor looks around expectantly.

Hanksy @HanksyRanks Taunting on Tyreek Hill? Taunting on Tyreek Hill? https://t.co/kjcl8QQ7XV

Dylan Schuler tweeted that it's weird that the Chiefs receiver throwing up the peace sign isn't considered taunting.

Dylan Schuler tweeted that it's weird that the Chiefs receiver throwing up the peace sign isn't considered taunting.

Coach Terry asked why it was okay for the All-Pro player to throw a peace sign, when he, like many others, said he thought the penalty for taunting was 15 yards.

Coach Terry asked why it was okay for the All-Pro player to throw a peace sign, when he, like many others, said he thought the penalty for taunting was 15 yards.

News 4 Buffalo Executive Producer Nick Veronica tweeted that the NFL started calling taunting way more this year because Antoine Winfield Jr. put a peace sign in Tyreek Hill’s face in the Super Bowl, which left NFL owners "aghast." But when Hilmakeses his gesture in the end zone, the league chooses not to flag it?

News 4 Buffalo Executive Producer Nick Veronica tweeted that the NFL started calling taunting way more this year because Antoine Winfield Jr. put a peace sign in Tyreek Hill's face in the Super Bowl, which left NFL owners "aghast." But when Hill makes his gesture in the end zone, the league chooses not to flag it?

Jeff Sonntag put forward that it seems as if taunting doesn't exist when it comes to Tyreek Hill.

Jeff Sonntag put forward that it seems as if taunting doesn't exist when it comes to Tyreek Hill.

Terry asks why doesn’t Hill get penalized for taunting as he waves to the defender every time he's on his way to the end zone? She also seeks consistency from officials.

Terry asks why doesn't Hill get penalized for taunting as he waves to the defender every time he's on his way to the end zone? She also seeks consistency from officials.

Linsey Hoskins tweeted that it didn't make sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Ndamukong Suh to get a taunting penalty after getting kicked. While Hill can make his gesture to a defensive back while on his way to a TD, and it is not seen as taunting.

Linsey Hoskins tweeted that it didn't make sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Ndamukong Suh to get a taunting penalty after getting kicked. While Hill can make his gesture to a defensive back while on his way to a TD, and it is not seen as taunting.

According to the NFL rule book with regards to taunting, it states that a penalty flag will be tossed when:

"The use of baiting or taunting acts or words that engender ill will between teams. It is a 15-yard penalty from the spot where the transgression happened or in which the referees deem appropriate."

Nonetheless, the Chiefs are heading to their fourth straight AFC Championship game after defeating the Bills by a score of 42-36 in overtime.

