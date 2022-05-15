×
Create
Notifications

"THE BEST TIGHT END TO DO IT!" - NFL fans get together to wish Rob Gronkowski a happy 33rd birthday

TE Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Feature

Rob Gronkowski turned 33 years old today, and NFL fans reached out on social media to wish the tight end a happy birthday.

This NFL fan exclaimed that the tight end is the best to ever do it at this position:

@NFL @RobGronkowski THE BEST TIGHT END TO DO IT!

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan asked the 33-year-old player to return to purchase his jersey before he hangs it up on a Hall of Fame career:

@NFL @RobGronkowski Come back @RobGronkowski so I can buy your jersey before you hang up a hof Career 🙏🏽

This huge Buccaneers fan wished the four-time Super Bowl winner a happy birthday, saying the team needs him back for another Super Bowl, urging Tom Brady to call him:

Happy born day 🥳🎂🎈@RobGronkowski We need you back in Champa Bay for this!! 🏴‍☠️❤️ Call him, please! @TomBrady @Buccaneers twitter.com/nfl/status/135…

The tight end's older brother, Chris, who played three seasons in the NFL, shared some throwback photos with his brother as he wished him a happy birthday:

Happy birthday to @RobGronkowski 🎉 https://t.co/KWOOMAiJwp

Another Tampa Bay fan wished the tight end a happy birthday and asked, once again, for him to return to the Buccaneers this season:

Happy Birthday @RobGronkowski. I am once again asking you to come back this season 🥰❤️ twitter.com/nfl/status/152…

This fan wished the five-time Pro Bowl player a happy birthday with him wearing a Boston Bruins jersey spiking a hockey puck:

Happy birthday Gronk😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/sKI3ZJIDK2
youtube-cover

Another Buccaneers fan tweeted happy birthday and that it would a great day to announce his return to Tampa Bay today:

@RobGronkowski Happy birthday!!! It's a great day to announce your return to the #GoBucs!

This Tampa Bay fan said he's ready for the return of the tight end to the Buccaneers:

Ready for your return Gronk! twitter.com/nfl/status/152…

This fan wants the former New England Patriots tight end to return to Tampa Bay, stating we need more videos of him with Brady:

@RobGronkowski Happy Birthday!!!Give us a gift! Announce you’re with the @Buccaneers again. C’mon, man! We need Tommy & Gronky videos.

This Buccaneers fan said that the tight end knows how to celebrate after wishing him a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday @RobGronkowski 🎉🎉You know how to celebrate!! https://t.co/q2MBfGqk3a

Rob Gronkowski and his NFL career

The TE with the New England Patriots
The TE with the New England Patriots

The tight end was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona. Gronkowski played the first nine seasons of his career (2010 - 2018) with the Patriots. With the Patriots, he had 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 touchdown catches.

Gronkowski ranks second in receiving yards, fifth in receptions, and first in touchdown catches all-time in Patriots history. After retiring in the 2019 season, he reunited with Brady down in Tampa Bay.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has 1,425 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. We'll see if the birthday boy decides to return to Tampa Bay for his third season with the team and his 12th in the league.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Rob Gronkowski a future NFL Hall of Famer?

Yes

No

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी