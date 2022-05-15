"THE BEST TIGHT END TO DO IT!" - NFL fans get together to wish Rob Gronkowski a happy 33rd birthday

Rob Gronkowski turned 33 years old today, and NFL fans reached out on social media to wish the tight end a happy birthday.

This NFL fan exclaimed that the tight end is the best to ever do it at this position:

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan asked the 33-year-old player to return to purchase his jersey before he hangs it up on a Hall of Fame career:

This huge Buccaneers fan wished the four-time Super Bowl winner a happy birthday, saying the team needs him back for another Super Bowl, urging Tom Brady to call him:

The tight end's older brother, Chris, who played three seasons in the NFL, shared some throwback photos with his brother as he wished him a happy birthday:

Another Tampa Bay fan wished the tight end a happy birthday and asked, once again, for him to return to the Buccaneers this season:

This fan wished the five-time Pro Bowl player a happy birthday with him wearing a Boston Bruins jersey spiking a hockey puck:

Another Buccaneers fan tweeted happy birthday and that it would a great day to announce his return to Tampa Bay today:

This Tampa Bay fan said he's ready for the return of the tight end to the Buccaneers:

This fan wants the former New England Patriots tight end to return to Tampa Bay, stating we need more videos of him with Brady:

This Buccaneers fan said that the tight end knows how to celebrate after wishing him a happy birthday:

Rob Gronkowski and his NFL career

The TE with the New England Patriots

The tight end was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona. Gronkowski played the first nine seasons of his career (2010 - 2018) with the Patriots. With the Patriots, he had 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards, and 79 touchdown catches.

Gronkowski ranks second in receiving yards, fifth in receptions, and first in touchdown catches all-time in Patriots history. After retiring in the 2019 season, he reunited with Brady down in Tampa Bay.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has 1,425 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. We'll see if the birthday boy decides to return to Tampa Bay for his third season with the team and his 12th in the league.

