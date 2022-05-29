"No one wants him anyways" - NFL fans troll Antonio Brown following his decision to not play in 2022 season

Antonio Brown has cleared the uncertainty regarding his immediate future in the NFL. In an interview with Fan Controlled Football (FCF),he confirmed that he won’t play this upcoming season, saying:

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the free-agent wide receiver’s choice not to play this season.

Antonio Brown and His Career in the NFL

The WR spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The wideout spent the first nine seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

The receiver had 837 receptions, 11,207 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns with the Steelers.

He was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in March 2019 but never played a down in the regular season for the team. After his release from the Raiders, he signed with the New England Patriots. The receiver played just one game with the team before he was released.

Brown was then signed by the Buccaneers in October 2020 as a free agent and later re-signed him for the 2021 season. The wideout didn't end last season with Tampa Bay as they cut him following his abrupt exit from their game versus the Jets in Week 17.

The 33-year-old is a free agent once again and we'll see if he decides to put on the cleats again and if a team will sign him.

