NFL Fantasy Football: Outlook on Jets' offensive players after QB Zach Wilson's injury

The New York Jets lost 54-13 to the New England Patriots, but the bigger loss was quarterback Zach Wilson. In the second quarter, Wilson took a sack from Matthew Judon, was taken to the medical tent, and then quickly rushed to the locker room.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson will get an MRI on a possible PCL injury. He is expected to miss time with a timetable unknown at the moment.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have an MRI on his knee, but sources say the initial belief is he suffered an injury to his PCL. He’ll likely miss time, but the tests will determine how much. #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have an MRI on his knee, but sources say the initial belief is he suffered an injury to his PCL. He’ll likely miss time, but the tests will determine how much.

Zach Wilson did not have the best game in fantasy football before getting knocked out of the game. He was 6/10 for 51 yards and had just over one fantasy football point.

Overall, Zach Wilson hasn't been a streaming option in fantasy football since possibly Week 1. His best performance in 2021 was Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans in the Jets' only win: 21/34 for 297 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, -2 rushing yards and 18 fantasy football points.

He's only had two games with over ten fantasy football points, one with under a point and one with negative points. Hopefully, no one has been using Zach Wilson as a starting quarterback on their fantasy football lineup.

TJ Hernandez @TJHernandez The only QBs to start at least five games this year without a top-12 fantasy finish:Zach Wilson

Mac Jones

Ben Roethlisberger The only QBs to start at least five games this year without a top-12 fantasy finish:Zach Wilson

Mac Jones

Ben Roethlisberger

Mike White took over for Zach Wilson and finished with nine fantasy points: 20/32 for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He is rostered in zero percent of leagues. There is a reason for that.

Zach Wilson is only rostered in 27% of leagues, up 24% from last week due to injuries and bye weeks. The Jets have one of the worst quarterback groups in the NFL this season.

With Zach Wilson out and Mike White in, how does the lack of their starting rookie quarterback affect the rest of the offensive players' fantasy value? There was little value, to begin with.

Zach Wilson injury: Are any Jets offensive players worth having in fantasy football?

The only positive is rookie running back Michael Carter, who had 15 fantasy football points from 104 total yardage this week (his first game with 100+ total yardage). The Jets will lean on Carter as a runner and pass-catcher for the next several weeks in hopes he leads them to a win with a breakout performance.

Ben Brown @BenBrownPL Michael Carter fumbles the rock and the Jets have had themselves a no good very bad day Michael Carter fumbles the rock and the Jets have had themselves a no good very bad day https://t.co/xXTnJ4Fjod

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore hasn't been a factor in fantasy football, having missed time with a concussion and only having nine catches in six games. Corey Davis has been the lead receiver for the Jets and he caught the only touchdown for the team this week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His performance was decent: 14 fantasy points from four catches, 47 yards and a score. He is too inconsistent this season to be valued as a weekly starter in your lineup. Jamison Crowder missed the first three games, had 19 fantasy points in his first game, and has tapered off since then. As for tight ends, none of them are rostered in more than 2% of leagues and hold little to no value as is.

The fantasy football outlook for the New York Jets is simple: stray away. Unless you are in a deep league and are suffering from injuries and bye weeks, the only player worth anything after Zach Wilson's injury is Michael Carter. He will be a small beacon of hope on offense. The Jets will have to bring in an outside quarterback to bring value back to the skill players.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar