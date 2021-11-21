NFL Fantasy Football: Should I pick Mark Ingram for Week 11?

Mark Ingram being a difference-maker for the New Orleans Saints? We're not in 2018 anymore, but this is very much possible, as the running back will make his second start for the team in three years on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alvin Kamara has been the most important piece on the Saints' offense this season with Michael Thomas injured, but he will be out on Sunday with a knee injury. Because of that, Ingram will take the majority of the carries, just days after being traded to New Orleans for a 7th-round pick.

Analyze whether Ingram is a viable option for your fantasy team in Week 11:

Field Yates @FieldYates Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT on Sunday against the Eagles. Mark Ingram is in line to start once again.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11: Should you pick up Mark Ingram?

If Ingram is still available in your fantasy league, then the answer is pretty simple: yes, you should definitely pick Ingram. No doubt about it.

Running backs with star potential are not available at this point in the season, and Ingram is a rare example. According to ESPN, he's on the roster in just 64.3% of the teams, but this percentage grew 35.9% since last week. When the opportunity arrives, you should not waste any time.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Ingram rushed for 47 yards over 14 carries and a touchdown. He also had 61 yards over 4 catches. It's easy to see the potential.

The Saints don't have many interesting receiving options, nor do they have a quarterback good enough to push the ball downfield with Trevor Siemian. So the running game will be the main focus of the offense because, well, that's what they can do. Ingram will have a huge volume, and this should translate into a lot of points.

According to ESPN, the Eagles' defense allows the 8th-most fantasy points for a running back in the 2021 season, so the potential for a big outing from Ingram is there. Of course, since he's the only good skill player on the offense, Philadelphia will focus on him, but the volume he'll receive should ease any concerns.

Mark Ingram's trade from the Houston Texans was probably the best thing that could've happened to him, and not only he's back in a team with playoff aspirations, he can also prove that he's still a worthy running back in the NFL. This should translate to fantasy football as well, so if you can pick him, don't waste the opportunity.

