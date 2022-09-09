NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 1: Best and worst matchups

Paying attention to specific Fantasy Football match-ups is one of the most important strategies of each NFL season. Finding favorable situations can often be the difference between winning and losing in each Fantasy Football game.

Each Fantasy Football team should always start their superstar players each week. But the rest of the lineup should be filled out with solid players who can take advantage of a favorable match-up in a given week. Here are some of the top players to target and others to avoid in Week 1 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season.

Fantasy Football Week 1: Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Here are some of the best and worst match-ups to keep an eye on in Week 1.

Start 'Em

Players to target in Week 1.

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs will provide excellent value in Week 1 as the Las Vegas Raiders face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a match-up that is projected to be a shootout after they combined to score 67 points in a Week 18 game last season.

Josh Jacobs is the only player in the NFL with multiple TDs on opening day each of the past three seasons.https://t.co/Ys04HDrG6l

In that Week 18 match-up, Jacobs set a season high by rushing for 132 yards. The Chargers often struggled to stop opposing running backs during the 2021 season, allowing the third-most rushing yards per game. This makes Jacobs an attractive Fantasy Football option this week.

WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

When the Arizona Cardinals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, a high scoring game should be expected. Both offenses are capable of scoring a ton of points, which makes for an intriguing situation for Fantasy Football.

Marquise Brown is one of the best players to target in this game. He was traded to the Cardinals during the offseason and is expected to be their top wide receiver while DeAndre Hopkins serves a suspension. The Chiefs allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game last year, so Brown has a big opportunity for success.

Sit 'Em

Players to avoid in Week 1.

WR Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Amari Cooper faces a more difficult Fantasy Football situation in 2022 than he did last year. He was traded during the offseason, going from the top-ranked Dallas Cowboys offense to the run-heavy Cleveland Browns offense.

Cooper may find it difficult to produce big numbers this year, especially while Deshaun Watson is serving his suspension. Week 1 could prove particularly unfavorable, as the Browns take on the Carolina Panthers, who ranked fourth in passing yards allowed per game last season.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout year for the Atlanta Falcons last season and was one of their best offensive weapons. He has earned the starting running back role entering the 2022 NFL season.

While Patterson could be in line for another productive season, he is best avoided in Week 1 as he faces off against the New Orleans Saints defense. The Saints ranked in the top ten last year in total yards allowed, points allowed, and rushing yards allowed. They improved even further during the offseason by adding superstar defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

