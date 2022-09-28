Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em NFL Week 4 2022: Running back rankings

Running backs in NFL Fantasy football are amongst the most important in leagues across the world. They can rack up points as quickly as anyone in your lineup. While top backs such as Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor are must-starts in all clashes regardless of opposition, there are some running backs that aren't. Some have question marks surrounding them going into Week 4 of the NFL season.

Here are three you should start and three you should sit:

NFL Fantasy Football Running Backs - Start 'Em

#1 - Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions has been amongst the top backs in fantasy this year. Hs workload is only going to increase as DeAndre Swift looks likely to miss time through injury.

In three games in 2022 Williams has four touchdowns as he's shown he's an elite threat in the red zone. However, if Swift is out, Williams will be handling extra carries. Behind the solid offensive line Detroit have assembled, you should start Williams with confidence in their Week 4 clash against the Seattle Seahawks.

#2 - Khalil Herbert

Like Williams, Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears stepped up due to an injury in Week 3. He has laid claim as to why he should be starting in your fantasy leagues.

After David Montgomery went down injured, Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He has a favorable matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4. The Giants have allowed a sizeable 22.3 fantasy points per game (FPPG) to running backs in 2022 and Herbert should get most of the carries this week.

#3 - James Robinson

Many came into the 2022 NFL season thinking James Robinson would sit behind Travis Etienne on the Jacksonville Jaguars' depth chart. However, his blistering form to begin 2022 makes him a must-start in all fantasy leagues.

So far, Robinson has rushed for a touchdown in every game, while amassing 230 yards on the ground. He has almost doubled Etienne's carry total so far this year, so is clearly the Jaguars' number one back.

NFL Fantasy Football Running Backs - Sit 'Em

#1 - Cam Akers

While Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams had his best outing of the year in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, you should sit him if possible here.

The Rams will come up against one of the best run-defenses in football in the San Francisco 49ers who've allowed just 16.3 FPPG so far in 2022. Akers has also continued to split carries with Darrell Henderson. This makes the pair of Rams backs a risky start in fantasy football.

#2 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have his work cut out when they face a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 4.

The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest FPPG to running backs in 2022, at just 9.5. This is despite facing the dangerous duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in Week 3.

Edwards-Helaire has been as good through the air as on the ground in 2022, with two touchdowns thus far. However, he was awful on the ground in the Chiefs' defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, taking seven carries for zero total yards. Sit him this week in a tough matchup.

#3 - Jeff Wilson Jr.

Jeff Wilson Jr. of the San Francisco 49ers is also a sit candidate for Week 4. Wilson was decent enough against the Broncos in Week 3. He rushed 12 times for 75 yards and topping 100 yards from total scrimmage.

San Francisco goes into Week 4 facing a tough L.A. Rams defense that has allowed just 9.9 FPPG to running backs so far in 2022. This is the second-lowest total in the NFL. The Niners also look to be without stud left tackle Trent Williams, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

