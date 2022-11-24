NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: Defense Rankings

Fantasy Football owners are approaching the end of their season in search of crucial points, and in Week 12, the right defensive selection could make the difference.

Week 11 saw the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots extend their lead at the top of the defensive rankings. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are back on an upward trajectory.

Ndamukong Suh's arrival in the City of Brotherly Love has given the Eagles an additional presence on their defensive line. He enjoyed an impressive debut in Week 11.

When making your decision on which defense to select for Week 12, you must take matchups into account.

Who are the best available fantasy football defenses in Week 12?

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the most potent offenses heading into Week 11. Then the Dallas Cowboys restricted them to just three points

Week 12 sees the Vikes face the only defense with more fantasy points than the Cowboys—the New England Patriots.

This doesn't bode well for a team low on confidence after such a thrashing. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will be hoping his unit can take full advantage.

The Pats have been the best fantasy football defense through Week 11, boasting 119 points.

New England's real strength is their pass defense. They have allowed just 1,883 yards all season, which has them ranked fourth-highest in the NFL. They have also recorded 11 interceptions.

The Vikings and Kirk Cousins have thrown eight interceptions this season. This makes Week 12 a potentially favorable matchup for the Patriots. It would make sense to select the New England defense for your fantasy team.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Dallas' defense has been consistently dominant throughout the 2022 season. Micah Parsons has led their unit once more, although Trevon Diggs has magnificently supported him in the backfield.

The Cowboys expect to make a serious playoff run in 2022, and their defense will be why they may succeed in January.

The New York Giants have a strong record in 2022, even if their pass offense has been anemic.

With the fourth-lowest-ranked pass offense in terms of yards, Daniel Jones hasn't been able to carve open defenses. The Giants offense has also allowed 30 sacks through Week 11.

Dallas' defensive line will be giddy with anticipation at seeing these numbers. With Parsons leading the charge, the team's defense has been at its most dominant at the line of scrimmage.

Dallas lead the league with 42 sacks. They have also forced 12 fumbles. You don't want an offensive line that panics under pressure when facing the Cowboys.

Week 12 has the potential to be spectacular for the Dallas defense in terms of fantasy football points. They will get into double figures.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts

The Eagles bounced back from their first defeat of the season. Their defense has been brilliant in 2022, and they have strengthened it with the free-agent signing of Ndamukong Suh.

Suh is a dominant figure at the defensive tackle position and was a key player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl.

Philly is expected to pile further misery on an ailing Packers' offense. This comes in the wake of Aaron Rodgers, an admission that he is playing with a broken finger.

Week 12 could be a good week for fantasy football owners who have the Eagles defense, and they may be an easier pick-up than New England or Dallas.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have the most balanced team in football. Unfortunately, for the Buffalo fans, results have been mixed in recent weeks.

Their defense has been strong, although they only scored five fantasy points in Week 11.

Von Miller has been a star in 2022. He has eight sacks through Week 11 and will look for more in Detroit.

While this is a Thanksgiving game, there will be no thanks for Miller driving through the Lions' O-Line.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Three teams in the NFL have a top-10 offense AND defense:



-Bills

-Eagles

The Bills have 28 sacks this term. Miller puts quarterbacks under colossal pressure, and they either get hit or throw a poor pass.

This is precisely why Buffalo's defense leads the NFL with 13 interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens

With a total of 90 fantasy football points on the season, the Baltimore Ravens defense has been the comeback story of the season.

In the campaign's early stages, the Ravens couldn't keep the ball out of the endzone.

They were soft through the middle and gave up yards over the top as if they were a charitable organization.

This was nothing short of shambolic for a franchise built around a strong defense.

Credit must be given to John Harbaugh, though. His coaching has worked wonders with the defense, and they are now the fifth-best in terms of fantasy football points.

Week 11 saw the Ravens shine with 17 fantasy points from their defense, and continuing that form in Jacksonville will be imperative for the team's playoff hopes.

While not a popular pick early on, fantasy owners can definitely rely on Baltimore's defense in Week 12.

Top 15 Fantasy Football Defenses in Week 12

This list is ranked by fantasy points scored. An * indicates a bye week for that team.

New England Patriots – 119 points Dallas Cowboys – 113 points Philadelphia Eagles – 94 points Buffalo Bills – 93 points Baltimore Ravens – 90 points San Francisco 49ers – 86 points New York Jets – 86 points Seattle Seahawks – 80 points Washington Commanders – 78 points Tennessee Titans – 76 points Arizona Cardinals – 76 points Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 75 points Carolina Panthers – 74 points Minnesota Vikings – 71 points Atlanta Falcons – 70 points

