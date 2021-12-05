NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: FanDuel & DraftKings DFS Lineup Advice - December 5, 2021 

NFL Week 13 doesn't have a ton of interesting or high-powered matchups. But there are a handful of divisional games that could have playoff implications, both in fantasy football and in reality.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans is more about whether or not the Colts lose. The Detroit Lions could be sneaky and get their first win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Atlanta Falcons will try to make a last-minute push against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers will strive to salvage their season against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Denver Broncos make a play for the AFC West lead.

NFL Week 13 FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for Sunday

You won't see the best games this Sunday, but you can still win money nonetheless with FanDuel and DraftKings DFS fantasy football tournaments. DFS tournaments allow you to create a fresh fantasy football roster on a weekly basis and even for each day of games or individual games.

Build a roster within FanDuel's $60,000 or DraftKings' $50,000 salary cap, and compete with other fantasy football lineups. Here is some fantasy football lineup advice for Sunday's games on December 5th, 2021.

QB Carson Wentz - $7500 (FanDuel)/ $6100 (DraftKings) - vs Houston Texans

Carson Wentz had a few games with minimal production as the team leaned on the run game. But he was the focus last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with 306 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

Wentz had three total turnovers in the 38-31 loss, all in the second half. Some would fully blame Wentz for the loss, which is fair in a way, but he also faced the Buccaneers with a healthier secondary and stout defensive line.

PFF @PFF Carson Wentz at halftime vs Bucs:



🔥 16/24

🔥 197 yards

🔥 3 TDs

🔥 131.4 passer rating Carson Wentz at halftime vs Bucs:🔥 16/24🔥 197 yards🔥 3 TDs🔥 131.4 passer rating https://t.co/6gj0wFkfF8

He is still a QB1 in fantasy football this week against the Houston Texans, but he will likely take a backseat to Jonathan Taylor and the run game again. Nevertheless, he's a safe bet to put up good numbers for the lineup.

RB Leonard Fournette - $7700 (FanDuel)/ $7300 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Leonard Fournette had his first game with 100 rushing yards in 2021 last week against the Colts, and has been a dual-threat for Tampa Bay all season. He scored four times in the game, three rushing and one receiving.

A tally of 40+ fantasy football points by Fournette is something we never expected to see from him. But he's a new player down south. He should be viewed as RB1 in fantasy football for the remainder of the season, especially with the Falcons up next.

RB Alexander Mattison - $8700 (FanDuel)/ $7600 (DraftKings) - vs Detroit Lions

Alexander Mattison should have his third start of the season, with Dalvin Cook out again. The last time he faced the Lions, Mattison had 113 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Everyone is labeling him as a 'must-start' for every game he starts for the rest of the season, as he had over 100 yards in each of his two other starts this campaign. The Vikings have two RB1s on their roster, and Mattison is one of the best handcuffs in fantasy football.

WR Chris Godwin - $7600 (FanDuel)/ $6600 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Chris Godwin is one of the biggest gambles this week, even if he is playing against the Falcons. Atlanta's best defender, AJ Terrell, will likely shut down whoever he is guarding, and it'll be between either Godwin or Mike Evans.

Ryan Mohler @MohlerNFL Chris Godwin’s 5 career starts vs ATL:



2018: 6/114/2



2019: 7/184/2



2020: 9/169/3



2021: 4/62/1 Chris Godwin’s 5 career starts vs ATL:2018: 6/114/2 2019: 7/184/2 2020: 9/169/3 2021: 4/62/1 https://t.co/1mFEHHhEA9

If Evans gets guarded more by Terrell, that will free up Godwin to bounce back from a season-low 24 yards last week. With Antonio Brown still out for the next few weeks, Godwin could easily see double-digit targets and around 20 points in fantasy football.

WR Diontae Johnson - $7200 (FanDuel)/ $6800 (DraftKings) - vs Baltimore Ravens

Diontae Johnson was the leading receiver last week in the blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been Pittsburgh's MVP in 2021.

He will remain as a top fantasy football streaming option against the Ravens, who currently rank dead-last against the pass. They should lock down the run game, which could allow more targets for Johnson.

WR Jauan Jennings - $5300 (FanDuel)/ $3100 (DraftKings) - vs Seattle Seahawks

Jauan Jennings is being rumored as the San Francisco 49ers' No.2 wideout against the Seattle Seahawks, with Deebo Samuel injured. He only saw three targets for 24 yards last week, but the coaches and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seem behind him.

Ben McKee @benmckee14 You knew Jauan Jennings would find the end zone on the weekend Tennessee played Vanderbilt. You knew Jauan Jennings would find the end zone on the weekend Tennessee played Vanderbilt. https://t.co/aoTt3gLLow

The Seahawks also have one of the worst secondaries in the league, which bodes well for a solid game on both sides for the 49ers. Jennings was one of the most popular waiver-wire players this week in fantasy football, and should have his best game of 2021.

TE Logan Thomas - $5600 (FanDuel)/ $4000 (DraftKings) - vs Las Vegas Raiders

Logan Thomas returned from IR last week, and had six targets for three catches and 31 yards. He should be more involved this week, with receiving-threat running back JD McKissic ruled out with a concussion.

The Las Vegas Raiders are solid against the pass, but Thomas provides the dynamic Taylor Heinicke with another weapon he can trust. Thomas likely won't be a top-five tight end in fantasy football this week, but should put up more than ten points.

FLEX RB Jamaal Williams - $6500 (FanDuel)/ $5400 (DraftKings) - vs Minnesota Vikings

D'Andre Swift would have been RB1 this week, but he is out with a shoulder injury, so Jamaal Williams will get a chance to own the backfield. He will get a heavy workload against Minnesota, as the Lions seek out their first win.

His season-high is 66 rushing yards and 13 fantasy football points, which he should eclipse.

DEF Cincinnati Bengals - $3900 (FanDuel)/ $2800 (DraftKings) - vs LA Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals had 19 fantasy football points last week, with three sacks, two picks and a defensive touchdown in their 41-10 win over Pittsburgh.

The LA Chargers are a much better passing offense. But quarterback Justin Herbert is very inconsistent and could either throw three touchdowns or three interceptions this week.

They won't give you 19 points in Week 13. But the Bengals' defense could slow down the run game. That would force Herbert to make several mistakes late in the game.

Total Budget: $60,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,700 of $50,000 DraftKings.

