NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

A case can be made that, like the NFL, quarterbacks are also the most important players in Fantasy Football. This is because they are often the highest scoring players each week. Their massive fantasy scores have a direct impact on the outcome of just about every matchup in Fantasy Football. This makes it extremely important for managers to solidify their quarterback position.
One of the best ways to get the most out of the fantasy quarterback position each week is to closely analyze their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances. This can help managers make informed decisions about who to start each week.
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season features two teams on a bye week. This means that all players from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable for Fantasy Football this week. Fantasy managers with Kyler Murray on their roster will need to find a replacement this week as he is often a regular starter.
Sam Darnold is relatively irrelevant for fantasy purposes, but he will also be unavailable this week due to the bye week. The upcoming rankings could potentially help managers when setting their lineups for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season. It may be especially useful for Murray owners, DFS players, and those who use a streaming strategy.
NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:
- Josh Allen, Bills vs. Patriots
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Bengals
- Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Raiders
- Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Titans
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Lions
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Broncos
- Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Rams
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Colts
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. 49ers
- Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Dolphins
- Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Chargers
- Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Texans
- Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Jets
- Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Steelers
- Jared Goff, Jaguars vs. Lions
- Mike White, Jets vs. Vikings
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Bears
- Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. Giants
- Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Ravens
- Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Commanders
- Kenny Pickett, Steelers vs. Falcons
- Andy Dalton, Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Cowboys
- Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Bills
- Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Eagles
- Kyle Allen, Texans vs. Browns
- Bryce Perkins, Rams vs. Seahawks
- Nathan Peterman, Bears vs. Packers