NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 02, 2022 08:30 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

A case can be made that, like the NFL, quarterbacks are also the most important players in Fantasy Football. This is because they are often the highest scoring players each week. Their massive fantasy scores have a direct impact on the outcome of just about every matchup in Fantasy Football. This makes it extremely important for managers to solidify their quarterback position.

One of the best ways to get the most out of the fantasy quarterback position each week is to closely analyze their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances. This can help managers make informed decisions about who to start each week.

youtube-cover

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season features two teams on a bye week. This means that all players from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable for Fantasy Football this week. Fantasy managers with Kyler Murray on their roster will need to find a replacement this week as he is often a regular starter.

Sam Darnold is relatively irrelevant for fantasy purposes, but he will also be unavailable this week due to the bye week. The upcoming rankings could potentially help managers when setting their lineups for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season. It may be especially useful for Murray owners, DFS players, and those who use a streaming strategy.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

  1. Josh Allen, Bills vs. Patriots
  2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Bengals
  3. Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Raiders
  4. Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Titans
  6. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Lions
  7. Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Broncos
  8. Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Rams
  9. Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Colts
  10. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. 49ers
  11. Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Saints
  12. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Dolphins
  13. Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Chargers
  14. Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Texans
  15. Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Jets
  16. Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Steelers
  17. Jared Goff, Jaguars vs. Lions
  18. Mike White, Jets vs. Vikings
  19. Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Bears
  20. Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. Giants
  21. Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Ravens
  22. Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Commanders
  23. Kenny Pickett, Steelers vs. Falcons
  24. Andy Dalton, Saints vs. Buccaneers
  25. Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Cowboys
  26. Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Bills
  27. Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Eagles
  28. Kyle Allen, Texans vs. Browns
  29. Bryce Perkins, Rams vs. Seahawks
  30. Nathan Peterman, Bears vs. Packers

