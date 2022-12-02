NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

A case can be made that, like the NFL, quarterbacks are also the most important players in Fantasy Football. This is because they are often the highest scoring players each week. Their massive fantasy scores have a direct impact on the outcome of just about every matchup in Fantasy Football. This makes it extremely important for managers to solidify their quarterback position.

One of the best ways to get the most out of the fantasy quarterback position each week is to closely analyze their direct weekly matchups and recent individual performances. This can help managers make informed decisions about who to start each week.

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season features two teams on a bye week. This means that all players from the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be unavailable for Fantasy Football this week. Fantasy managers with Kyler Murray on their roster will need to find a replacement this week as he is often a regular starter.

Sam Darnold is relatively irrelevant for fantasy purposes, but he will also be unavailable this week due to the bye week. The upcoming rankings could potentially help managers when setting their lineups for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season. It may be especially useful for Murray owners, DFS players, and those who use a streaming strategy.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting quarterbacks for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

Josh Allen, Bills vs. Patriots Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Bengals Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Raiders Joe Burrow, Bengals vs. Chiefs Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Titans Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Lions Lamar Jackson, Ravens vs. Broncos Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Rams Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Colts Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. 49ers Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. Saints Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Dolphins Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Chargers Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Texans Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Jets Marcus Mariota, Falcons vs. Steelers Jared Goff, Jaguars vs. Lions Mike White, Jets vs. Vikings Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Bears Taylor Heinicke, Commanders vs. Giants Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Ravens Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Commanders Kenny Pickett, Steelers vs. Falcons Andy Dalton, Saints vs. Buccaneers Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Cowboys Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Bills Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Eagles Kyle Allen, Texans vs. Browns Bryce Perkins, Rams vs. Seahawks Nathan Peterman, Bears vs. Packers

