NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Tight end rankings

Tight ends are one position in Fantasy Football each season where strategic managers have an opportunity to gain an edge over the competition. There are very few fantasy superstars in the tight end position, so one of the most beneficial ways to approach it is by using a streaming strategy. This is one way to optimize the position when utilized properly.

Streaming in Fantasy Football basically means starting different players each week at a particular position, such as tight end. The starting options are determined more by the situation than the players themselves. It's wise to target tight ends who have demonstrated encouraging recent individual performances, while also playing in a favorable matchup towards fantasy production.

Tight ends present a difficult challenge in Fantasy Football each season. They represent the most polarizing position in terms of finding consistent fantasy production. With the exception of a few elite options, such as Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle, it can be very difficult to find reliable starters in the position.

This challenge is further increased by the bye weeks. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will have their bye week during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means their tight ends will be unavailable for Fantasy Football. The following rankings could potentially help managers set their lineups this week, especially those streaming tight ends.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting tight ends for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Bengals George Kittle, 49ers vs. Dolphins Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Broncos Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Falcons Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Colts Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Raiders T.J. Hockenson, Vikings vs. Jets Hayden Hurst, Bengals vs. Chiefs Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Vikings Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Lions Foster Moreau, Raiders vs. Chargers David Njoku, Browns vs. Texans Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Seahawks Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Patriots Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Ravens Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Packers Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Buccaneers Noah Fant, Seahawks vs. Rams Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Bills Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. 49ers Austin Hooper, Titans vs. Eagles Jordan Akins, Texans vs. Browns Robert Tonyan, Packers vs. Bears Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Giants MyCole Pruitt, Falcons vs. Steelers Cameron Brate, Buccaneers vs. Saints Daniel Bellinger, Giants vs. Commanders Jelani Woods, Colts vs. Cowboys Brock Wright, Lions vs. Jaguars Jack Stoll, Eagles vs. Titans

