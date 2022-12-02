NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Tight end rankings

Tight ends are one position in Fantasy Football each season where strategic managers have an opportunity to gain an edge over the competition. There are very few fantasy superstars in the tight end position, so one of the most beneficial ways to approach it is by using a streaming strategy. This is one way to optimize the position when utilized properly.
Streaming in Fantasy Football basically means starting different players each week at a particular position, such as tight end. The starting options are determined more by the situation than the players themselves. It's wise to target tight ends who have demonstrated encouraging recent individual performances, while also playing in a favorable matchup towards fantasy production.
Tight ends present a difficult challenge in Fantasy Football each season. They represent the most polarizing position in terms of finding consistent fantasy production. With the exception of a few elite options, such as Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle, it can be very difficult to find reliable starters in the position.
This challenge is further increased by the bye weeks. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will have their bye week during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means their tight ends will be unavailable for Fantasy Football. The following rankings could potentially help managers set their lineups this week, especially those streaming tight ends.
NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting tight ends for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Bengals
- George Kittle, 49ers vs. Dolphins
- Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Broncos
- Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Falcons
- Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Colts
- Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Raiders
- T.J. Hockenson, Vikings vs. Jets
- Hayden Hurst, Bengals vs. Chiefs
- Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Vikings
- Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Lions
- Foster Moreau, Raiders vs. Chargers
- David Njoku, Browns vs. Texans
- Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Seahawks
- Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Patriots
- Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Ravens
- Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Packers
- Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Noah Fant, Seahawks vs. Rams
- Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Bills
- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. 49ers
- Austin Hooper, Titans vs. Eagles
- Jordan Akins, Texans vs. Browns
- Robert Tonyan, Packers vs. Bears
- Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Giants
- MyCole Pruitt, Falcons vs. Steelers
- Cameron Brate, Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Daniel Bellinger, Giants vs. Commanders
- Jelani Woods, Colts vs. Cowboys
- Brock Wright, Lions vs. Jaguars
- Jack Stoll, Eagles vs. Titans