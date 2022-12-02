Create

NFL Fantasy Football Week 13: Tight end rankings

By Adam Hulse
Modified Dec 02, 2022 08:30 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

Tight ends are one position in Fantasy Football each season where strategic managers have an opportunity to gain an edge over the competition. There are very few fantasy superstars in the tight end position, so one of the most beneficial ways to approach it is by using a streaming strategy. This is one way to optimize the position when utilized properly.

Streaming in Fantasy Football basically means starting different players each week at a particular position, such as tight end. The starting options are determined more by the situation than the players themselves. It's wise to target tight ends who have demonstrated encouraging recent individual performances, while also playing in a favorable matchup towards fantasy production.

youtube-cover

Tight ends present a difficult challenge in Fantasy Football each season. They represent the most polarizing position in terms of finding consistent fantasy production. With the exception of a few elite options, such as Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle, it can be very difficult to find reliable starters in the position.

This challenge is further increased by the bye weeks. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will have their bye week during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. This means their tight ends will be unavailable for Fantasy Football. The following rankings could potentially help managers set their lineups this week, especially those streaming tight ends.

NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Here are the complete rankings for all 30 projected starting tight ends for Week 13 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season:

  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Bengals
  2. George Kittle, 49ers vs. Dolphins
  3. Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Broncos
  4. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Falcons
  5. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Colts
  6. Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Raiders
  7. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings vs. Jets
  8. Hayden Hurst, Bengals vs. Chiefs
  9. Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Vikings
  10. Evan Engram, Jaguars vs. Lions
  11. Foster Moreau, Raiders vs. Chargers
  12. David Njoku, Browns vs. Texans
  13. Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Seahawks
  14. Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Patriots
  15. Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Ravens
  16. Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Packers
  17. Juwan Johnson, Saints vs. Buccaneers
  18. Noah Fant, Seahawks vs. Rams
  19. Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Bills
  20. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. 49ers
  21. Austin Hooper, Titans vs. Eagles
  22. Jordan Akins, Texans vs. Browns
  23. Robert Tonyan, Packers vs. Bears
  24. Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Giants
  25. MyCole Pruitt, Falcons vs. Steelers
  26. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers vs. Saints
  27. Daniel Bellinger, Giants vs. Commanders
  28. Jelani Woods, Colts vs. Cowboys
  29. Brock Wright, Lions vs. Jaguars
  30. Jack Stoll, Eagles vs. Titans

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment

Trending News

NFL Schedule

arrow

Tom Brady

arrow

Aaron Rodgers

arrow

Patrick Mahomes

arrow

Dallas Cowboys

arrow

Fantasy Football

arrow

NFL Trade Rumors

arrow
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...