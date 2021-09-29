NFL Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: 5 best QB options

We are approaching Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Some fantasy football owners have spent the last three weeks using a combination of starting QBs to keep a winning record.

There are only so many Aaron Rodgers-type fantasy football QBs to go around, though, and some of the top QB options have struggled so far this season. That includes Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, and Ben Roethlisberger.

Whether your fantasy football team is 3-0 and trying to remain undefeated or 0-3 and seeking a first win, there are a few decent QB options to start in Week 4 to improve your chances of winning. If you do not possess one of these QBs on your roster, a few might be around on waiver wire in smaller fantasy football leagues. But it's never too late to make a trade.

On that note, here are the five best QB options in fantasy football ahead of Week 4:

#1 Josh Allen

Josh Allen has the Houston Texans coming into Buffalo in Week 4. So it's another matchup for him to leave his poor Week 1 performance behind.

He carved up the Washington Football Team in Week ,3 and they are usually good against the pass. Allen racked up four TDs with 358 points and over 40 fantasy football points. I don't foresee Josh Allen throwing more than 40 times like he did last week. But he should have a high completion rate with several scores and over 300 yards.

#2 Patrick Mahomes

Everyone is over the moon on how the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 for the season. Well, after Week 4, they could be 2-2. Fantasy football owners with Patrick Mahomes shouldn't worry after two picks last week, and should roll with the QB in Week 4.

The Philadelphia Eagles were torched by the Dallas Cowboys' passing attack, and it could be a repeat of the same against Patrick Mahomes. There's no reason he shouldn't have his best game of the season with over 70% of his passes caught, over 350 yards and at least four TDs.

#3 Kyler Murray

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Kyler Murray truly could not be more exciting to watch Kyler Murray truly could not be more exciting to watch https://t.co/p6lCe9GTOQ

The Arizona Cardinals face the LA Rams in a battle of the unbeaten teams, but Kyler Murray is still worth starting on your fantasy football team. He has thrown four INTs in three games, but has made up for that with seven TDs.

Murray was held without a TD last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Week 4 should end up being a high-scoring shootout which the fans are craving for. The Rams are 3-0 as well. But both teams have good QBs with a variety of weapons to throw to. So an enticing contest could be in store.

#4 Lamar Jackson

Spencer N. Schultz @ravens4dummies Do NOT sleep on the fact that Lamar Jackson just floated an absolute DIME on 4th and 19 at the end of a game. Do NOT sleep on the fact that Lamar Jackson just floated an absolute DIME on 4th and 19 at the end of a game.

Lamar Jackson is playing the role of a one-man band for his offense. He has tallied over 500 passing yards and 150 rushing yards over the last two games, both resulting in wins.

Some fantasy football owners will sit Jackson on the bench, as the Denver Broncos are facing the Baltimore Ravens this week. He had under 18 fantasy points in Week 3, but that doesn't mean you should bench him for this game.

Denver's defense has allowed under 200 yards of offense in the last two weeks, but it was against the Jaguars and the New York Jets. Lamar Jackson should still have a good game, and should be able to pad his numbers with a good performance on the ground.

#5 Matthew Stafford

Kyler Murray is worth starting in fantasy football this week, and so is his opponent, Matthew Stafford. Stafford is among several QBs who have created enough buzz early in the season to get name-dropped in the MVP race.

The Rams knocked off Tom Brady last week in a fabulous game, and threw for four TDs in the process. The Rams should win against Arizona too, and Stafford should easily have over 25 fantasy football points for the third time in four games in NFL 2021.

