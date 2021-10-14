NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: Key Players to avoid due to bye week

The 2021 NFL season is about a third of the way completed entering Week 6 and most people will likely have a sense of how their fantasy football season will go for them. Week 6 is a pivotal time in fantasy football with an event that can sneak up on you and destroy your chances of winning this week: bye weeks. Week 6 is the first bye week of the 2021 season, and four teams have a bye this week: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a guide on key players to avoid putting into your lineup this week or picking up off waivers, as they will be on a bye week and don't hold any value in Week 6.

Players to avoid in Week 6 fantasy football due to bye week

TE Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

PFF @PFF KYLE PITTS BREAKOUT GAME KYLE PITTS BREAKOUT GAME https://t.co/V6k6AqBmtC

Kyle Pitts finally had his biggest game of the season with over 25 points in fantasy football last week, only to sit on the bench the following week with a bye. After weeks of waiting and hoping he plays well, fantasy football owners will have to toss him to the bench once more. Zach Ertz is a decent replacement starter if you need one.

WR Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Deebo Samuel leads all WRs with 271 receiving yards after catchNo other WR even has 200 😳 Deebo Samuel leads all WRs with 271 receiving yards after catchNo other WR even has 200 😳 https://t.co/j0nRO2Aas8

Deebo Samuel has been one of the better wide receivers in fantasy football this season. He has two games with over 100 yards (189, 156) and has had at least eight targets in every game. Samuel is likely your top receiver, but don't forget to ship him down to the bench this week with the 49ers on a bye. Week 7 should be a good week for him with both of his potential quarterbacks healthy. You can still look into James Washington as an emergency starter.

RB Michael Carter - New York Jets

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons

The rookie has been one of the few highlights on offense for the New York Jets over the last two weeks. Carter has a touchdown and 38 rushing yards in each of the last two games. He's poised to be used as a weekly FLEX option, but the Jets are on a bye this week before facing the New England Patriots in Week 7. With the offense being average, Michael Carter should be a good addition going forward. Look at Jerick McKinnon if you don't have a suitable FLEX replacement.

