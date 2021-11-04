NFL Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 replacements for QB Aaron Rodgers 

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a potential Game of the Week candidate but will face Patrick Mahomes without Aaron Rodgers this week. In case you weren't aware, the Packers have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that kept their top three receivers out last week. Other players were expected to contract the virus, but no one thought Aaron Rodgers would be one of them right before facing the Chiefs.

More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Aaron Rodgers apparently did not receive a COVID vaccine earlier this year. He has now been forced to miss Week 9 and potentially Week 10. Jordan Love will receive his first career start this Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones will look to have a great fantasy football outing this week with Green Bay's receivers losing some value in fantasy with Aaron Rodgers out. If Aaron Rodgers' sudden absence leaves you high and dry in fantasy football, here are three replacements to consider.

#1 - Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Here is every single completion Jordan Love made this preseason.https://t.co/Ktf21JPkg3

Jordan Love could be an asset to your fantasy football lineup this week as the Packers face the Chiefs. Kansas City happen to be giving up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, putting Jordan Love as a decent QB2 while replacing Aaron Rodgers. With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard expected to return for Week 9, Love could rely on the playmakers to make him a top-12 quarterback this week. If Aaron Rodgers has to miss Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Jordan Love will have another favorable matchup.

#2 - Trevor Siemian - New Orleans Saints

Consider Trevor Siemian in deep leagues that have already been picked clean. He managed 159 yards and a touchdown in relief for the injured Jameis Winston last week. He will start this week and will remain the starter until Taysom Hill is healed. The Atlanta Falcons' defense could easily give up more than 250 yards to Trevor Siemian. That doesn't mean he won't commit several turnovers, though. He's barely a QB2 in deep leagues but can help in a jam.

#3 - Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts

is FED UP with the Colts' QB 😳 "I'm done with Carson Wentz!" @stephenasmith is FED UP with the Colts' QB 😳 "I'm done with Carson Wentz!"@stephenasmith is FED UP with the Colts' QB 😳 https://t.co/eg2sIrWOBb

Outside of two late interceptions, Carson Wentz played pretty well last week with three touchdowns and 231 yards. He threw 51 times and completed just 27 of them but still ended up with 20 fantasy football points. He faces the New York Jets this week and is viewed as an above-average QB2 who could start in deep leagues. He's built a solid connection with Michael Pittman Jr. and should target him often this week. Surprisingly, Wentz has only thrown three interceptions to 14 touchdowns and is a top-12 quarterback. If Aaron Rodgers is out for more than a week, you can continue to roll with Wentz.

