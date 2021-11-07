NFL Fantasy Football Week 9: Is Jordan Love worth picking up in Week 9?

Jordan Love will be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as Aaron Rodgers will not make the trip to Kansas City as the star quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and, as an unvaccinated player, needs to remain absent from the team for a minimum of 10 days.

Love will make his first NFL start, and fantasy owners who have Rodgers on the team will have to scramble to find another starting quarterback this week - and maybe next week as well. Considering a new quarterback option has been created for fantasy purposes, is it worth taking a shot at Jordan Love for your team in Week 9?

Is it worth picking up Jordan Love?

That's a risky thing to do. As soon as Rodgers is ready to play, which could be in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Love will be back on the bench.

If you desperately need a quarterback for Sunday, though, and there aren't many remaining options - let's say, you have Rodgers on the roster, and your backup is on a bye week - you might want to consider giving the rookie an emergency start.

The Packers will definitely prioritize running the ball against Kansas City. The Chiefs have allowed 4.7 yards per carry in 2021, the 7th-highest mark in the league, and Green Bay's Aaron Jones is primed for a big game on Sunday.

Let's not forget that, even if he's in a slump, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, and he could explode for a big game out of nowhere. A smart game plan for the Packers would be to keep the ball away from Mahomes' hands as much as they can, which means giving the ball to Aaron Jones, controlling the clock and, ultimately, taking the ball away from Jordan Love.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Jordan Love with absolute quote of the week: "Nothing's changed except me being the quarterback and not Aaron."



Even with great wide receiver options that will help his production, Love is not a good enough option for your team in Week 9. He won't throw many passes and, even against a weak defense, using a quarterback in his first-ever NFL start would be the boldest of moves.

If you want to pick Jordan Love, do it if there are no other options remaining. He just won't add many fantasy points for your team because of a lack of passing volume and will return to the bench as soon as Rodgers can play again. Love does not deserve a starting spot in fantasy football.

