NFL Fantasy Football Week 9: Is Patrick Mahomes worth picking up in Week 9?

Patrick Mahomes is in a slump right now, the first of his career. One of the best quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes has thrown at least one interception in the last seven games, and he's not producing as many impressive plays as he has over the last three years.

With the star quarterback going through a slump, does it make sense to have him on your team for Week 9? Is Mahomes worth a starting spot against the Green Bay Packers?

Should you put Mahomes on your starting lineup for Week 9?

Mahomes is the third-highest total projection for any quarterback in Week 9, just behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, according to ESPN. He's facing the Green Bay Packers, who has the 9th-less points allowed to quarterbacks in 2021.

If Mahomes was facing Aaron Rodgers, the game would have more chance of being a shootout, which would result in a lot of points for the quarterback. With Jordan Love under center for the Packers, however, the situation gets a little blurry.

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio Daniel Jones scored 16 fantasy points and was the QB13 on the week



He still finished ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. What a strange week Daniel Jones scored 16 fantasy points and was the QB13 on the week He still finished ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. What a strange week

The Chiefs' passing offense is struggling, with Mahomes and Travis Kelce two of the star players whose level has fallen this year. Last week, 17 quarterbacks scored more fantasy points than Patrick, and even though is quality as a player is undeniable, that's not how you win in Fantasy Football - and that's why he's not a certain starter player for Week 9.

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

A lot of people are considering Mahomes as a player to sit this weekend, but we're not there yet. The big-play potential with Tyreek Hill is huge, even if it's not by deep passes - Hill's yards after catch potential is huge, and the volume is huge as well.

NFL Fantasy Football: What to do with Mahomes in Week 9?

Pick him up. Start him. Give him a vote of confidence. No doubt this isn't Mahomes' best season, but he's still a player with enough quality to overcome most of the difficulties he faces during a game, and a matchup against the Green Bay Packers still has shootout potential - just less than what it'd have with Aaron Rodgers under center. He's better than probably every other waiver option available.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge The only reason you shouldn't have put in a claim for Taysom Hill last night is that your starting QB in fantasy football is already Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, or Tom Brady. The only reason you shouldn't have put in a claim for Taysom Hill last night is that your starting QB in fantasy football is already Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, or Tom Brady.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mahomes is not playing like an elite quarterback, but he is one. Don't waste the high pick you used on him by putting him on the bench.

Edited by Shivam Damohe