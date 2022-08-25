3 NFL fantasy sleeper defenses for the 2022 season

Fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicking off the new NFL season in style. Along with football kicking off, so will our NFL fantasy leagues.

While we all spend hours picking our teams every week, some of the league’s best defenses will be off-limits, including the Rams and Bills early in the draft. Sometimes your best bet is to pick a sleeper, meaning they’re not as coveted in drafts, sometimes not being drafted at all.

The famous saying goes: Defense wins championships, and with these sleeper D/STs, you could win your championship this year.

#3 – Baltimore Ravens

While many fantasy players may be feeling stung by the Ravens’ 2021 showing, you should definitely pick them up in 2022. Baltimore finished 26th overall in fantasy last year, but they had a string of injuries throughout the year, including starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

They get the pair back this year and added a stud at safety in Kyle Hamilton during round one of the 2022 draft. Fantasypros.com has the Ravens’ ADP (Average Draft Position) way down in 12th, but they have the capability to finish in the top five easily.

#2 – Green Bay Packers

Despite losing star Za’Darious Smith during the offseason, the Packers are still a very viable option in 2022. They still have stars in Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell, as well as a decent schedule this year. During a four-week stretch between Week 5 and 9, they play the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions.

The Packers' current ADP is around 11th, but like the Baltimore Ravens, they have the capability to finish in the top five this year.

#1 – Washington Commanders

Despite losing Chase Young to begin 2022, the Washington Commanders could be an excellent sleeper pickup this year. According to fantasypros.com, their current ADP is around 19th overall amongst defenses, but they open the year with two very winnable games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

They have arguably one of the most talented defensive lines in football containing Young, Montez Sweat, DaRon Payne, and Jonathan Allen. This means that if they can remain healthy throughout the year, they could break into the top 10 in 2022.

