3 NFL fantasy sleeper quarterbacks for the 2022 season ft. Trevor Lawrence

With the NFL season due to get underway in a matter of weeks, excitement amongst fans is through the roof. In addition to the real league's return, millions of NFL fans are buzzing about the return of fantasy football.

We all spend way too much time deliberating about who to put into our line-ups for Sunday. While fantasy quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray will be quick off your draft board, there are plenty of sleepers who can surprise you in 2022. Here are three sleeper quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL fantasy season.

NFL Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a disastrous rookie year with a dysfunctional organization. However, he could easily bounce back as a viable fantasy option in 2022. After the Jags replaced Urban Meyer with Doug Pedersen as head coach, expect Lawrence and the Jaguars to improve on their dismal 3-14 season.

Lawrence will be hoping to follow in Joe Burrow’s sophomore success footsteps. Despite being the 19th quarterback in ADP (Average Draft Position), he could hit the top 10 with new weapons in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

During Pedersen’s time as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, the team's quarterback only finished outside the top 10 in passing attempts once. This certainly bodes well for Lawrence’s fantasy opportunities.

NFL Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots

Mac Jones was excellent during his rookie year with the New England Patriots, passing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This was also with limited talent, as his star receivers were Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. Despite this, Jones was still very efficient, and his ADP as the 20th overall quarterback seems very low.

With a full year of experience under his belt and another year to build rapport with his offense, Jones can push for the top 10 come the end of the year.

NFL Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

No one has questioned Derek Carr’s ability to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, however the issue seems to be the franchise itself. The Raiders are no strangers to controversy.

Nonetheless, the team seems to be out of the mire, and Carr can finally thrive with a dangerous offense. They already had studs in Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, but went out and traded for arguably the best receiver in football in Davante Adams.

This trio will mean that Carr is expected to be a top-10 quarterback at the bare minimum, which makes his #14 ADP a little odd. Carr finished as the 13th best QB in 2021, and will only get better with his former college teammate Adams alongside him.

